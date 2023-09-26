Lions sign DBs Parnell Motley and Rico Gafford

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the additions of American defensive backs Parnell Motley and Rico Gafford to the club’s practice roster.

Motley (six-foot, 184 pounds) the native of Washington, DC suited up in one game with the Calgary Stampeders last season while recording a pair of defensive tackles.

After signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a non-drafted free agent in 2020, Motley spent time on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice roster before suiting up in a pair of games with the Denver Broncos later that season. Before moving north, he had training camp stints in Detroit and Cleveland.

Motley enjoyed a solid college career at Oklahoma from 2016-2019, racking up 176 combined tackles (130 solo, 46 assisted), 7.5 tackles for a loss, 39 pass knockdowns, six interceptions, six forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. Motley also suited up in the Rose Bowl Semi-Final against Georgia in 2017, recording six tackles, and the Orange Bowl Semi-Final against Alabama in 2018, registering four tackles and a pass breakup.

Gafford (five-foot-11, 182 pounds) began his pro career with a training camp stint in Tennessee in 2018 before landing with the Oakland Raiders and moving to the wide receiver position. Gafford suited up in four games with the Raiders while hauling in a pair of receptions for 66 yards.

After spending most of 2020 on the Raiders’ practice roster, Rico had training camp and practice squad stints in Arizona, Buffalo, Denver and Green Bay from 2021-2022. He spent part of 2023 with the USFL Birmingham Stallions where he once again moved from defensive back to wide receiver.

The Des Moines, Iowa native transferred from Iowa Western Community College to Wyoming from 2016-2017 and recorded 103 combined tackles (76 solo, 27 assisted), 11 pass knockdowns, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and one touchdown over 27 games with the Cowboys.

The Lions also announced they have released American running back BJ Baylor from the practice squad.

BC is preparing to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday, September 29, at the BC Place in Week 17 action.