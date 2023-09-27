Fantasy Sleepers: Bailey to exceed expectations?

Congrats to the 1.8 percent of CFL fantasy users who believed in us and believed in Dustin Crum ($11,000), who scored 28.3 fantasy points in Week 16. Montreal’s Tyson Philpot ($6,000) scored 12.7 FP for the mere 2.2 percent who rode with him, so those warm fuzzies give us hope that our Week 17 sleepers will make us proud.

Quarterback

Taylor Powell, Hamilton, $10,000 Salary (vs. Calgary, Saturday)

Interceptions have put a crimp into his numbers the past two games as Powell has tossed three to the wrong team compared to just two passing majors. However, we are fans of Powell here, and see him returning to the form that totaled 50.4 FP in Weeks 13-14. Calgary’s struggles against the run game have been documented, and while they are second in the league in pass defence, the presence of running back James Butler ($11,000) is going to open things up for Powell. That also means potential big numbers for wide receivers Tim White ($11,000) and Terry Godwin ($9,000), which means the 15.8 FP projected for Powell can easily soar into the 20-22 range (if he can avoid the miscues).

Running Backs

Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $9,000 Salary (at Hamilton, Saturday)

There’s a reason Mills’ projected 10.3 FP is higher than Stamps starting running back Ka’Deem Carey ($7,000, 8.6): Mills has been more effective with the ball in his hands. Remember that Mills was a solid top-five back in the early portion of the regular season when he was the featured back in the wake of Carey’s time on the six-game Injured List. Although he scored 5.1 FP in Week 16, Mills did score 14.7 FP against the Elks in Week 13. Only Ottawa (40) allowed more big plays than the 39 yielded by the Hamilton defence, making Mills an intriguing play even if he’s behind Carey when depth charts come out on Friday.

Receivers

Justin McInnis, BC, $10,000 Salary (vs. Saskatchewan, Friday)

Vernon Adams Jr. ($13,500) can turn any of his receivers into fantasy stars, and while Keon Hatcher ($11,000) and Alexander Hollins ($12,000) have shined all season, McInnis has quietly asserted himself as a fantasy factor, having delivered 31.8 FP in Week 15 and a modest 10.2 FP in Week 16. McInnis has six games of at least 10 FP this season and has a strong chance to make it seven as he faces a Roughriders pass defence ranked eighth in opponents pass efficiency (100.4) and seventh in completions of better than 30 yards allowed (27). At the very least, McInnis should top his projected total of 11.5 fantasy points, but also has the upside to double those numbers.

Tommy Nield, Toronto, $2,500 Salary (at Winnipeg, Friday)

If it feels like there’s an Argos receiver here each week, then, well, you’d be right. This week’s receiver is Nield, who will be in line for good numbers if Toronto indeed will either start reducing playing time or outright sitting key players. Nield has scored at least 14.2 fantasy points in two of his four appearances this season, and if the likes of DaVaris Daniels ($10,500) and Damonte Coxie ($9,000) face limited roles, then the sure-handed Nield is a good bet to eclipse his projected total of 9.4 fantasy points.

Rasheed Bailey, Winnipeg, $7,000 Salary (vs. Toronto, Friday)

In a big game such as last year’s Grey Cup rematch, there’s always a supporting player who becomes a star. Bailey feels like such a sleeper who has been relatively dormant while playing a complimentary role behind Dalton Schoen ($13,500), Nic Demski ($13,000) and Kenny Lawler ($9,500). He’s averaging 9.1 yards per catch and while he hasn’t been involved in the Blue Bombers’ deep pass attack, Bailey has caught three of the six targets of 20-plus yards in his direction. This is a pure hunch, one that has us feeling Bailey tops his 7.6 FP projection while topping double digit FP for the first time since hitting 13.6 fantasy points against Edmonton in Week 10.

Bralon Addison, Ottawa, $2,600 Salary (vs. Montreal, Saturday)

In his fourth game since returning from injury, Addison caught all five of his targets for 40 yards including his first major since 2019. The REDBLACKS’ late bid for a post-season spot is helped by having the former All-Star in the lineup, and if he can score 15.2 FP on a consistent basis, then his bargain basement salary is a steal. He and Dustin Crum should be able to continue developing into a reliable pairing that will see Addison at least doubling his projected FP of 5.9.