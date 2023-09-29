From the Editor’s Desk: Recognizing Truth and Reconciliation in Week 17

Week 17 is here and this week is about more than just football: it’s the weekend to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

In consultation with Indigenous leaders and community members from across the country, the CFL and all nine teams are ready to join Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast in recognition.

RELATED

League-wide, all dressed players will sport orange and white pre-game jerseys in a unified acknowledgement of the tragedies of residential schools and to show support for survivors and their families.

Teams have created some fantastic new Indigenous-designed logos (check some of them out here) and the league and teams have created content to highlight Indigenous culture and community members, to highlight just a few of the outstanding initiatives that will be happening over the weekend.

So while you’re watching and enjoying some CFL football this weekend, please remember to take some time to reflect, educate yourself, and have meaningful conversation about this important day.

KRISTINA’S CFL FANTASY TEAM

Zach Collaros has tallied 21.5 and 33.1 FP in his last two outings and against an Argos defence that is giving up over 300 passing yards a game through the air, I think he’ll continue to do much of the same this week.

At running back, I went with James Butler and Taquan Mizzell Sr. Butler is going against a Stampeders defence that is third last in the league in yards given up on the ground (125.4 per game) and is allowing 5.9 yards per carry. After a quiet week against the Argonauts, I think Butler will make some noise on Saturday.

I liked the matchup of Mizzell against the Roughriders who have given up a lofty amount of yards on the ground in their last few games – Devonte Williams ran for 136 last week and Tre Ford and Kevin Brown ran for 70 and 175 yards, respectively, two weeks ago.

Dominique Rhymes returns to the lineup this week and something tells me he’ll be hungry for targets and for the end zone. I also went with Kenny Lawler at receiver, who is averaging 15.4 FP over his last three games, including 20.4 FP performance against the Roughriders in Week 14.

At Flex I went with Tyson Philpot. He’s heating up as of late, with 16 targets in his last two games to go along with a combined 192 yards and a touchdown on 13 catches.

And I went with the Montreal Alouettes defence as well.

KRISTINA’S PICKS

Toronto at Winnipeg

Friday, 8:00 p.m. ET

I don’t know why everyone is completely counting out the Argos in this one (I was the only CFL.ca writer to choose the Boatmen to win this week). Yes, the Argos aren’t planning on starting Chad Kelly and I know that Winnipeg is an excellent opponent that plays well coming back from a bye, but are we forgetting this is a team sport? I think Toronto is still strong enough in all three phases to pull off the upset, just like they did in the 109th Grey Cup.

PICK: Toronto

Saskatchewan at BC

Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET

BC has a lot to play for in this one as they continue to battle for the top of the West with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. And while Saskatchewan does as well, I think BC is the stronger team.

PICK: BC

Montreal at Ottawa

Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET

Ottawa got a win last week, but it was close to slipping away late in the game as the Riders pulled within a score inside the three minute warning. Montreal’s defence has been good this season and I think they’ll keep Dustin Crum and co. in check.

PICK: Montreal

Calgary at Hamilton

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

This was the game that was hard for me to choose a winner. I’m going with the home team who’s added a few new pieces this week, defensive lineman Jamal Davis and receiver Derel Walker, and will be hungry to keep pace with Montreal for the second spot in the East Division.

PICK: Hamilton