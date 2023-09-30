Als find multiple ways to score in win over REDBLACKS

OTTAWA — The mark of a well-coached team is playing well on all three phases of football.

Head coach Jason Maas had the Montreal Alouettes well prepared to go into Ottawa and take down the REDBLACKS 32-15 with a dominant all-around performance on Saturday at TD Place.

The Als showcased everything from touchdowns on both sides of the ball, to a number of long returns by James Letcher Jr. all the way to a short kick to reset the set of downs by running back Jeshrun Antwi.

Faced with second-and-18 on its own side of the field, Maas called an onside punt by Antwi that only worked due to no players being around the running back when he caught a screen pass from Fajardo. Since the rulebook allows the player who kicks the ball to recover it as long as he doesn’t interfere with an opponent attempting to recover it themselves, Antwi caught the ball and reset possession for the Alouettes.

“That’s the best thing about the Canadian Football League, so many wrinkles, so many rules,” said the rusher to TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde after the game. “You have to be a student of the game and obviously (head) coach (Jason) Maas is.”

The drive ended on a punt but highlights how Maas had his team ready for every opportunity that might present itself that could give them an edge over the opposition. It also helps to have players like Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Shawn Lemon with a defensive touchdown each to complement an efficient outing by Cody Fajardo and the offence.

The reward for the Alouettes is a post-season spot and a top-three finish in the East Division secured after moving to 8-7 with the win.

“I’m happy for this group of guys,” said Lemon to Lalonde after the game. “We come out and we compete hard every day in practice and for us to punch our ticket into playoffs that’s all we wanted and anything that I could do to help that’s what we wanted to do.”

Dequoy had a 109-yard pick six in the third quarter to put the Als up by three possessions and Lemon added a scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter on a fumble by quarterback Dustin Crum that erased any chance of a comeback by Ottawa. Montreal also had five sacks and had the young quarterback running for his life on most plays with a blitz-heavy system that had defensive backs coming off the edge to collapse the pocket.

Before the Als can start planning for the playoffs though they still have three more games in the regular season, including a rematch against these same REDBLACKS in Week 18 in Montreal.

“This is playing Ottawa. It’s a rivalry,” said Antwi. “I’ve been here three years. Every time you play them it’s super tough. We’re gonna go home, watch the film, flush it, and then we’re gonna get ready for them again.”

Als and REDBLACKS face off on Monday, October 9, to close out the Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator.