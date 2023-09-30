Green Day to rock Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime stage

TORONTO — Green Day – one of the most recognizable and influential punk rock bands in the world – will headline the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show for the 110th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday, November 19, the CFL announced on Saturday night.

Says the band, “You better be ready because we’re about to turn the Grey Cup green and into the loudest f****** night in CFL history!”

Since the meteoric success of their 1994 album Dookie, Green Day have claimed their place as the indisputable trailblazers of punk rock. With more than 75 million records sold, 5 GRAMMY Awards, and a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Green Day have remained at the forefront of the punk rock scene and inspired countless new artists. From the genre-defining American Idiot to selling out stadiums around the Globe, Green Day sole-handedly keeps punk rock alive while providing razor-sharp social commentary.

The 110th Grey Cup marks the third year in which Twisted Tea – the Official ‘Ready-to-drink’ beverage of the CFL and Grey Cup – has perfectly paired music and sport at the Grey Cup to the delight of Canadian football fans from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

“Like so many Canadians, we have the Grey Cup circled in our calendars every year,” said Mike Masters of Moosehead Breweries LTD, which markets and distributes Twisted Tea in Canada. “Presenting the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show and playing a part in entertaining and exciting so many people is a dream come true. We can’t wait to see what Green Day has in-store for Hamilton.”

The 110th Grey Cup will be played in Hamilton at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday, November 19 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET. The nation’s largest single-day sporting event and Green Day’s performance for the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL. The Grey Cup will also be available live for viewers outside of Canada through CFL+. ​ A limited number of tickets for the 110th Grey Cup game are available at Ticketmaster.

The 2023 Grey Cup Festival will celebrate the 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton and include over 40 events that promise to captivate football fans, music lovers, athletes and families alike. It will feature events organized by various community organizations, such as Sonic Unyon (Supercrawl), Around the Bay and Hamilton Santa Claus Parade, among others that are contributing to building a contemporary Hamilton.

The Built in the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival will run from November 16-19 and feature both free and ticketed events with different programming each night, including Thursday night at OLG Stage in Niagara Falls, Friday night headlined by Carrie Underwood at FirstOntario Centre, Saturday night at FirstOntario Centre and Sunday’s Neighbourhood Block Party before the Grey Cup game at Tim Hortons Field. Fan Central on James St. will also feature plenty of live music Thursday-Saturday, curated by ‘SuperCrawl’, Hamilton’s famous arts and indie music festival.

Centralized in Downtown Hamilton, the Festival’s venues and events will be in a compact footprint that will ensure walkability and accessibility for everyone. Quintessentially Hamilton, the Festival also includes two events in Niagara Falls, making the 110th Grey Cup the first in the event’s history to be regional. For more information, visit Greycupfestival.ca.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

​Built on a foundation of more than 110 years of football tradition and history, the Canadian Football League features nine teams, millions of fans and a commitment to service to the community, as well as elite sport. To stay up to date with CFL news, visit CFL.ca.

ABOUT TWISTED TEA

​Since its inception in 2005, Twisted Tea has been the leader of the Hard Iced Tea category and remains Canada’s #1. It is made with real brewed tea and is available in 6 refreshing flavours. At 5% ABV every can has a kick! The brand has long-standing ties to the CFL, and has built its partnership roster over the past 5 years to 6 individual teams, the league, and most recently, title sponsorship of the Grey Cup Social in Hamilton, and the Halftime show. Twisted Tea, owned by Boston Beer Company, is marketed, and distributed by Moosehead Breweries LTD in Canada. To learn more about Twisted Tea, visit https://ca.twistedtea.com/.

ABOUT GREEN DAY

​Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls Green Day, “The most influential band of their generation,” while Rolling Stone attests, “Green Day have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of Kiss, and that doesn’t seem to be changing.” In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation’s attention, selling more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Mojo declared “It’s exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock’n’roll band in the 21st century.” In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, Green Day’s thirteenth studio album Father Of All… debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, “Green Day’s most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim.” In July 2021, Green Day embarked on The Hella Mega Tour (w/ Fall Out Boy & Weezer). The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. ​ More exciting music news coming soon.