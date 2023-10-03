Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 18 picks

TORONTO — We’re still a month and a day out from the CFL playoffs kicking off, but we’re witnessing a handful of teams shifting into playoff mode already.

It starts with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions, who get to take what’s been a long-distance battle for tops in the West Division to an IRL thing on Friday night, when the Lions welcome the Bombers into BC Place. The winner of Friday’s game will move to 12-4, will take a season series that’s been the equivalent to the two toughest people in your high school trading haymakers by the bike racks, and will settle into the driver’s seat over the final three weeks of the season to try to claim the West crown.

The battle for the top spot in the West is a fascinating one, but there are plenty more playoff-like vibes emanating from Week 18. The Edmonton Elks need to keep winning and need some help from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this week to keep their hopes alive, while the Ottawa REDBLACKS are in a similar situation, eying the ultra-rare possibility of crossing over to the West.

Then there are the other two teams in the East. The Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats will meet in the Eastern Semi-Final a month from tomorrow, we know that much. The two are in a heated race to see which team hosts that game, with the 7-8 Ticats needing to finish ahead of the 8-7 Als in the standings, since Montreal claimed the season series earlier in the year.

How’s it going to play out? Head over to the CFL Game Zone to play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch to weigh in.

EDM at TOR

The Argos will likely continue to rest or limit key players’ reps on Friday, but the franchise’s celebration of its 150th anniversary will make for a unique atmosphere in what’s been an all-time great season for the club, highlighted by a perfect 7-0 record at BMO Field. The Elks have rebounded from that 0-9 start with a 4-2 run, but face tough odds to continue playing past game No. 18 this season. The writers and fans are almost fully aligned on this one, though you wonder if an extra week of prep for Elks’ head coach Chris Jones can impact this game.

PICK

Writers: 83% Toronto

Fans: 87% Toronto

WPG at BC

The Lions and Bombers head into the biggest game of the regular season to this point, giving us little clue on what to expect. The Lions won their Week 3 meeting in Winnipeg by 24 points. The Bombers defended their home turf in Week 9 and slugged back, claiming a 36-point win (that 12-point cumulative margin is what puts the Bombers in first in the West). Despite the blowouts, we feel there’s a classic brewing between these two clubs. Do we see it Friday in Vancouver? Perhaps it’s in November in a location to be determined. For now, those making picks are leaning toward the Bombers settling into that driver’s seat in the West.

PICK

Writers: 66% Winnipeg

Fans: 53% Winnipeg

HAM at SSK

Mosaic Stadium promises to be an emotional site on Saturday, after the passing of CFL legend and revered Roughrider George Reed. Coincidentally, the Riders will have a slew of members from their 2013 Grey Cup-winning squad in the building, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the last time the club hoisted a Grey Cup. That makes for a lot of powerful feelings and history coming together in one night, and perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime atmosphere.

PICK

Writers: 50-50 split

Fans: 53% Saskatchewan

OTT at MTL

The Als head home to face the REDBLACKS for the second time in as many weeks, looking to do their part to put some more distance between themselves and the Ticats in the East standings. If the Als can generate turnovers the way they did this past week in Ottawa, forcing six, with the defence getting a pair of touchdowns, they’re in a good spot to inch closer to that home playoff date. We don’t know if the fans and writers see that many turnovers happening again, but they largely agree on the outcome in this one.

PICK

Writers: 83% Montreal

Fans: 91% Montreal