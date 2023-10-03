Riders sign American linebacker Jaylen Moody

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Jaylen Moody, the team announced on Tuesday.

Moody (six-foot-two, 225 pounds) signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent following 2023 NFL Draft spent training camp with team, seeing action in two preseason games.

The South Carolina native spent five collegiate seasons (2018-2022) at the University of Alabama, seeing action in 45 games for the Crimson Tide. Moody recorded 95 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

The 24-year-old helped Alabama capture the 2020 College Football National Championship, primarily contributing on special teams. Following the 2022 season, Moody earned the Alabama Football President’s Award, given to a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team’s success.

The Riders also announced they have released American defensive back Tedric Thompson.

Saskatchewan will be back in action on Saturday, October 7, when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 18 action.