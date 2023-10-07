Ticats offensive plan results in statement win over Riders

SASKATCHEWAN – Returning to the field for the first time since July, Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats had a plan when travelling to Mosaic Stadium.

Even with their playoff spot clinched, they still wanted to make a statement with a victory on the road – and on Saturday night, they did just that.

Their 38-13 win over the Riders, complete with an appearance from Mitchell, and backed up by Matthew Shiltz, gave the offence room to execute through the air and on the ground, looking almost effortless in their attempts.

“We had a good plan, we knew what we were doing going forward, obviously we weren’t going to put it out there but it felt good,” Mitchell told TSN’s Brit Dort after the win.

“It felt good to get out there and play with the boys and watch the way the guys competed from the very start.”

Mitchell threw for 129 yards and a touchdown in his appearance, connecting with Omar Bayless for his first career touchdown, one of two on the night, playing in the first quarter to set up the Ticats with an early lead.

Once Shiltz entered the game, he threw for 271 yards and a touchdown, helping to solidify that the work the Ticats had put in all season was coming to fruition in full team wins, defence included after a stellar game.

“How about Matthew Shiltz, y’all see him run that man over?” Mitchell joked.

“That man is different, the O-line played outstanding tonight, 360 passing [yards], 120 rushing, big shoutout to JB [James Butler], he’s been the best player on our team all year.”

With the postseason in the near future, the Ticats can look back on their start to the season and see the growth, passion and commitment to winning each player has brought onto the field each week.

Even more importantly, the belief and commitment to each other to show up through the hard times as well as the big wins is apparent.

“It’s just belief, we all have belief in each other, always had that belief, just kept instilling that to us all year, no matter what the record, no matter what the previous game,” said Mitchell.

“We’re gonna get in the right spot, we’re gonna get hot at the right time, we just gotta keep believing, keep moving, and everyone who can be a part of it we’re gonna be.”