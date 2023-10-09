‘Relentless’ Als complete season sweep over REDBLACKS

MONTREAL — Quarterback Cody Fajardo has a lot of things to be thankful for.

The veteran pivot played an efficient game in the rain and was backed up by a stonewalling defence in the 29-3 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The win on Thanksgiving Monday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium also completed a 4-0 season sweep over Ottawa in 2023.

When you face a dominant defence in practice that features players like defensive lineman Shawn Lemon – who reached 100 career sacks on Monday – you know what your opponent is up against.

“Relentless”, answered Fajardo when asked by TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde about his defence. “I try not to turn the ball over and give them a short field because I know it’s very hard for an offence to drive the whole field against them. I go against them every day, I know how good that defence is.”

Montreal’s pivot also played a good game himself by completing 28 of 32 passes for 272 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The efficient stat line came in spite of the rain that usually makes the passing game struggle with the wet conditions on the field.

Receiver Tyson Philpot caught six passes for 90 yards and a major that broke open the scoring after an early defensive battle between the two teams.

“This receiver room, we are exploding,” said fellow receiver Austin Mack to Joey Alfieri from MontrealAlouettes.com. “I’m extremely excited, especially for Tyson Philpot, (Tyler) Snead, Cole Spieker.

“It’s good to see guys step up here and make plays.”

The same play-making could not be seen for an Ottawa offence that had trouble moving the ball all afternoon, tallying only 180 yards of net offence. Quarterback Dustin Crum was eventually replaced by veteran Nick Arbuckle but both were unable to find a way to move the chains consistently against Montreal.

It was the third straight game the Alouettes scored a touchdown on defence as linebacker Tyrice Beverette returned a fumble for a score in the fourth quarter.

“Just playing within the defence, doing your job,” said Beverette to Lalonde after the game about what went right. “We know we have some dynamic guys on this defence, any day could be somebody’s day.”

The Alouettes defence has allowed only 29 points over the last three weeks as they prepare to play in the Eastern Semi-Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The venue of the game has yet to be decided as the Ticats win on Saturday against the Roughriders kept both teams alive in the race for second place in the East Division.

That contest continues next week as the Tabbies host the BC Lions on Friday, October 13, while the Als travel to Edmonton to face the Elks on Saturday, October 14.