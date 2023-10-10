Argos add receiver Agudosi to practice roster

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American wide receiver Carlton Agudosi to the practice roster, the team announced on Tuesday.

Agudosi, 29, played four games with Winnipeg this season, catching nine passes for 120 yards before being released five days ago.

The six-foot-six, 217-pound receiver played two games for the Bombers last season hauling in six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. The New Jersey native and Rutgers alum played with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL in 2020 after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and Arizona Cardinals in 2017-2018.

Toronto is back in action on Saturday night when they host the Ottawa REDBLACKS at BMO Field.