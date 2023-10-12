Fantasy Sleepers: Rolling with lineup changes

One intriguing aspect of the final three weeks of the regular season is that CFL fantasy users will have the chance to unearth sleepers who will have the opportunity to see extensive playing time. Case in point: Hamilton’s Omar Bayless ($3,000), who scored 20.1 fantasy points in Week 18 despite having just 0.4 per cent of users installing him into their lineups.

Week 19 will present an unexpected performance or two. It’s our job to help you find them (and your job to put them in the lineup). Have faith.

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» Learn more about CFL Fantasy here

» Join CFL Game Zone to play CFL Fantasy!

» Start vs. Sit: Rhymes in for a big game in Hamilton?

» Fantasy Projections: Morrow continues to surge

Quarterback

Cameron Dukes, Toronto, $7,500 salary (vs. Ottawa, Saturday)

Yes, Chad Kelly ($12,500) will get the bulk of the snaps, yet in a week where at least two teams are uncertain about their starting pivot, taking a stab at Dukes isn’t too bad when you consider he’s recorded 22.5 FP and 12.5 FP the past two games. The Argos have increased his usage in short yardage situations and it’s shown, with three touchdown runs in Weeks 17 and 18. Dukes has seven rushing majors this season and with Toronto facing a REDBLACKS’ defence that has allowed 42 offensive touchdowns, we’re betting he adds to his TD total while clearing his projected fantasy total of 8.3 points.

Running Back

William Stanback, Montreal, $10,000 salary (at Edmonton, Saturday)

Illness sidelined Stanback for Thanksgiving Day but the Als should have the league’s eighth-leading rusher (752 yards) in time to help Montreal’s bid to clinch second place in the East Division. Momentum was on Stanback’s side prior to last week as he had recorded at least 14.5 fantasy points in three of his previous four games. Facing the Elks’ run defence has been a cheat code for most backs this season, and with Stanback having scored majors in three of his last four, expect him to make the projected 11.5 FP we have for him an afterthought.

Receivers

Jerreth Sterns, Saskatchewan, $4,800 salary (vs. Calgary, Friday)

Lookie here. Another appearance for Sterns, and yet again, it’s justified. Sterns has caught 16 of his 21 targets the past three games, twice delivering double digit fantasy points. The Roughriders should be more aggressive going downfield this week after averaging just over six yards per pass in last week’s loss to Hamilton. That should open the middle of the field for Sterns, who averages 9.4 yards per route. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 11, but we’re banking Sterns ends his drought this week, increasing his chances to top his 8.7 projected fantasy points.

Siaosi Mariner, Ottawa, $4,100 salary (at Toronto, Saturday)

The REDBLACKS’ passing game has been shaky of late, but Mariner was a bright spot in the Thanksgiving Day loss to Montreal with four receptions for 46 yards on six targets. He has just 208 receiving yards this season, yet with Ottawa uncertain at pivot the last two games of the regular season, the chance for Mariner to step up and be accounted for increases. Ottawa is last in the league in passing yards per game and has managed just eight touchdown passes, making them an unlikely source of fantasy production. Still, Mariner is worth the deep dive for the risky fantasy user, so we’re hoping you’ll follow us with him exceeding his modest 5.5 FP projection.

Marken Michel, Calgary, $10,000 salary (at Saskatchewan, Friday)

Reggie Begelton ($11,500) has been ruled out of Friday’s game, opening the door for Michel to take the lead as Jake Maier’s ($10,500) top receiving option. Michel has scored at least 11.2 fantasy points in four of his last five games while catching at least four passes in six of his last seven. He comes off a season-best 15 targets in the Week 17 loss to Hamilton and will be in line for another extensive target load with Begelton on the injured list. Michel also leads the Stamps with 19 targets on passes of 20 yards or longer (seven catches), adding to the prospects of him at least hitting his projected fantasy mark of 12.5 FP.

Gavin Cobb, Edmonton, $2,500 salary (vs. Montreal, Saturday)

With the Elks using the last two games to get a head start on 2024, the presence of Cobb should continue to see an uptick. Cobb scored a season-high 17.2 fantasy points in the Week 17 loss to Toronto as the eight targets he recorded came close to the combined 13 targets he had prior to facing the Argos. The rise in targets shouldn’t be considered a one-off; he and Tre Ford ($10,000) blended well together and if Edmonton is committed to going with Ford beyond this season, then his rapport with Cobb should not be overlooked. Cobb is projected for just 5.8 fantasy points but we’re liking what we’ve seen from a Ford-Cobb ticket, so take advantage of the bargain salary and give him a shot.