Argos extend defensive coordinator Corey Mace

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Friday that it has extended the contract of defensive coordinator Corey Mace.

Mace, in his second season coaching the Argos defence, has led a unit that leads the CFL in sacks (54), interceptions (22), turnovers (42), opponent big plays (20, seven better than second place), opponent rush yards (79.6), is second in offensive points allowed (20.2) and opponents yards/play (5.98) while ranking third in offensive touchdowns allowed (31).

“Corey is a leader, first and foremost,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “He preaches accountability and is able to get the best out of his guys each and every day. He’s a great coach, a better person and we are thrilled to keep him in Toronto.”

The Port Moody, BC native joined the Boatmen at the start of 2022, saw three of his players become Division All-Stars and was integral in helping the Argonauts capture their 18th Grey Cup championship. The three-time Grey Cup champion joined Toronto from Calgary where he coached the defensive line from 2016-2021, winning a championship in 2018.

Before turning to coaching Mace played defensive line for the Stampeders from 2010-2015 where he won his first Grey Cup in 2014. The University of Wyoming product was originally drafted in the second round of the 2007 CFL Draft by Winnipeg before signing with the Buffalo Bills where he played from 2007-2009.