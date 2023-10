TORONTO – The Canadian Football League has announced that two players have been fined following Week 18’s games.

Ottawa REDBLACKS offensive lineman Dino Boyd has been fined for a tourist hit on Montreal Alouettes linebacker Darnell Sankey.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Jayden Dalke has been fined for a tourist hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Kiondré Smith.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.