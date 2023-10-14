Argos stay perfect at home with win over REDBLACKS

TORONTO – The Ottawa REDBLACKS may sit last in the East Division, but they showed just how strong the East is when they rolled into BMO Field on Saturday night.

For three quarters they tested the Toronto Argonauts, but the East Division leaders came from behind to win 40-27 in front of their home crowd.

Chad Kelly threw for yards 287 yards and a touchdown, DaVaris Daniels grabbed six receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown, and Daniel Adeboboye rushed for 59 yards.

Dustin Crum threw for 183 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss, as Devonte Williams led the ground game with 125 yards and a touchdown, and Justin Hardy led the REDBLACKS in receiving with 98 yards.

It took just over three minutes for the visiting REDBLACKS to get downfield and get on the board, as Crum found Hardy for 54 yards to get to the Toronto 24-yard line before a nine-yard touchdown pass to Bralon Addison sealed the score.

After being forced to punt on their first drive, the Argos were unwilling to go down without a fight on their home turf, and took the liberty to level the score as Kelly connected with Daniels for 35 yards to the Ottawa 32-yard line, before a 14-yard pass to Tommy Nield got the Argos to the Ottawa one-yard line.

With Cameron Dukes under centre he rushed up the middle for a yard to get into the end zone and make the score 7-7.

On the very next drive the REDBLACKS would move downfield on a play where Acklin hurdled his defender for a 37-yard first down to the Toronto 30-yard line, where after getting sacked on the previously play Crum would hand off to Williams for five yards into the end zone.

To start the second quarter Daniels grabbed a 31-yard reception to get to the Ottawa six-yard line, before Deonta McMahon rushed four yards for his second CFL touchdown to cut the deficit.

Tobias Harris took the kickoff from that score and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown, his first CFL touchdown, extending the REDBLACKS lead once again.

As Javon Leake returned the kick for a huge 28 yards, the player to break the single season punt return record for the Argos, the offence would settle for a 31-yard field goal, making it a four point game as Boris Bede put one through the uprights, second to only Sean Whyte in accuracy in the CFL.

After another connection to Hardy for 20 yards to move downfield, Crum rushed for 12 yards to put Williams in a position for first-and-goal, but the REDBLACKS would settle for a field goal themselves as Domagala easily put a 15-yard attempt in.

Needing to close the gap as much as possible, Bede would attempt a 42-yard field goal to make it a four point game, successfully kicking before Qwantez Stiggers intercepted Crum, his fourth interception of the season, to keep the REDBLACKS at bay to end the half.

Moving quickly downfield to capitalize on their recent momentum, Nield was denied a touchdown for the second time during the game due to the play being called back, so the Argos relied on Bede once again, with a 22-yard kick making it one-point game.

With Crum taking sacks on consecutive plays on the next REDBLACKS drive, they would also settle for a field goal to increase their lead back to four, with Domagala putting his 26-yard kick through the uprights.

Wanting to cut the deficit even though unable to move downfield as efficiently on their next drive, the Argos knew Bede would be reliable even with a 53-yard attempt, and the kick made it a one-point game.

Forcing a two-and-out defensively on the REDBLACKS, offensively the Argos saw Kelly find Daniels for his 22nd touchdown pass of the season, a 45 yard strike, and Kelly took the two-point convert into the end zone himself to lead by seven, the first Argos lead of the game.

A Thomas Costigan strip sack would end the third quarter with the Argos in possession, allowing Bede to attempt a 21-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter and lead by 10.

With Crum injured after being sacked on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, Tyrrell Pigrome stepped up for the REDBLACKS, but was sacked for a loss of eight yards and also lost the ball, giving the Argos possession back.

The Argos used that play to move downfield for Bede to attempt one last field goal, a 14-yard try, to seal victory with a 13-point lead.

Looking to Week 20, the REDBLACKS will take the week off while the Argos will head to Mosaic Stadium to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 21.