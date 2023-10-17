Cauz: 10 jaw-dropping moments from Week 19

With only one game with real playoff implications on the line I had some mild doubts about how compelling the rest of the Week 19 slate of games would be, with some players being rested while others are playing for future contracts.

Then I watched Cody Fajardo carry the ball on a designed run with under two minutes left in the game and the Montreal Alouettes leading the Edmonton Elks 32-21. Yes, the play call felt ridiculous but I’m not going to lie: that foolhardy run by Fajardo fired me up as it was a reminder that once the game starts (cliché alert, apologies) records and playoff computations go out the window and are replaced with insane levels of competition.

With that in mind here are my favourite moments only involving players whose herculean efforts had zero impact on the playoffs, but all left an impact to those who watched.

Bo Levi Mitchell AFTER the Josh Woods interception return touchdown

I like what Hamilton is doing with their season opening starting quarterback. Coming off of Mitchell’s lower leg injury, Orlondo Steinhauer is easing Mitchell back into things, getting him ready for the team’s playoff date with Montreal.

The two-time MOP immediately shook off that poor decision by hitting Tim White on a deep out. Soon after he found Terry Godwin on a quick slant for a five-yard touchdown. He would complete 10 consecutive passes including a vintage over the shoulder pass to White for his second touchdown of the game. The Tiger-Cats lost a thriller, but I bet the coaching staff is thrilled to see the progress in their prized quarterback looking to win his third Grey Cup.

Dane Evans the hero

I loved the reaction from the crowd at Tim Hortons Field when their former quarterback was given a tribute before the game. That is a fanbase that just gets it. I’m sure they weren’t as thrilled when Evans drove the Lions down for the winning field goal, but if you’re going to have to witness a home loss that is how I would want it to look. There was nothing flashy about the drive, just a series of quick throws to open receivers. Evans played the part of point guard perfectly and got the win. He deserved that moment.

That crazy Dexter Lawson Jr. interception

With BC up 30-27 with just over five minutes to go, a touchdown essentially seals the game. Then out of nowhere Lawson swoops in on a deep kill shot pass by Vernon Adams Jr. and keeps the Tiger-Cats in the game. The rookie defensive back corralled the ball with his left hand while his body was in full extension. Dexter managed to collect and secure the ball in midair before hitting the ground. I implore you to check out Chris O’Leary’s post about this interception and maybe the greatest tackle ever that follows.



Kyran Moore eludes everyone

The first touchdown of the game between Edmonton and Montreal came courtesy of Moore and the impressive tread on his tires. On a short pass from Tre Ford, Moore circled for the end zone, where his momentum was surely going to take him out of bounds a couple yards short of the goal line. Or so Montreal’s defence thought. Instead, he went full Looney Tunes cartoon, hit the breaks, somehow stayed in bounds and watched as seven-year veteran Ciante Evans went flying by and the rest of Montreal’s defence did not know what to do with a receiver who broke a couple of laws of physics before breaking the goal line.

José Carlos Maltos goes 5-5

This game was a long time coming for a kicker who has spent the past half decade on CFL practice rosters or dressing for games but never being able to make an impact in a regular season contest. That changed on Saturday afternoon as the second overall pick of the 2019 CFL–LFA Draft was perfect against Edmonton including connecting on a 50-yarder.

Jaelon Acklin leaps over Qwan’tez Stiggers



We’ve seen plenty of receivers hurdle defenders but the truly special ones require the player to stick the landing and keep trucking downfield. Acklin has an outside chance of hitting 1,000 receiving yards and plays like that may get him to that hallowed round number.

Devonte Williams jukes Wynton McManis

Normally a 22-yard run would not make a list like this but when you can make a defender as good as McManis miss, that changes things. In the third quarter at BMO Williams sells the outside hard than cuts up the middle leaving the Argonauts linebacker alone with his thoughts. The Ottawa REDBLACKS running back finished with 125 yards and is only 48 from himself hitting the 1,000-yard mark.

Tobias Harris’ 93-yard kickoff return touchdown

I can’t believe this is only the second time all year a kickoff has gone the distance. What in the name of Gizmo Williams is going on? Harris’ touchdown was a classic read the blocks, go north, no hesitation, use your speed touchdown. Not much zigging or zagging, just a decisive path to the end zone.

The Argonauts’ goal line defence

Let’s end with a tale of brute force and redemption. Go back to the second quarter of Saturday night’s Ottawa/Toronto tilt. The REDBLACKS are leading 21-17 and have a first-and-goal with 7:15 left. They are two yards away from going up by 11 and entering the land of serious upset potential.

Dustin Crum and Co. had been moving the ball effectively against Corey Mace’s defence. On first down, back-up quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome has no where to go thanks to the push by Toronto’s defensive interior and loses yards on a Wynton McManis tackle. Devonte Williams has some daylight on a second down reception but in comes Qwan’tez Stiggers, who sheds his block, makes the tackles and it is field goal time for Ottawa. Yes, the same defender who played the role of speed bump for Jaelon Acklin has snuffed out the touchdown threat. Ottawa would score only a field goal for the rest of the game.

Week 19 was again yet another reminder that yes, playoff implications are fantastic for your sports viewing habits, but these players will find a way to entertain no matter what is on the line.