Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Will Lions air it out on Friday?

Week 19 produced a 6-4 record for Blitz Picks, but at least it’s not a losing week. Overall, we come into Week 20 with a 114-76 record and ready to thunder into the home stretch of the regular season.

1) Will Calgary’s defence force more or less than 2.5 turnovers against BC on Friday?

More. Despite coming into the penultimate week of the regular season with a chance to win the West Division, the Lions sport a minus-seven turnover margin; Vernon Adams Jr. ($13,800) is on pace for 5,000 passing yards yet also leads the league with 17 interceptions.

2) Will four BC receivers go over the 50-yard mark this week against Calgary?

No. The Lions are facing a Calgary pass defence that is second in fewest completions of 30-plus yards allowed (21) along with ranking second in fewest passing yards allowed (237.3).

3) Which team will gain the most rushing yards on Friday? Calgary? BC?

BC. Calgary is eighth in the league with 126 rushing yards allowed per game; this could be a field day for RB Taquan Mizzell ($10,000) if he’s ready to return to the lineup after spending Week 19 on the Injured List.

4) Will Toronto’s Chad Kelly (3,848 passing yards) break the 4,000-yard mark in Week 20?

Yes. Kelly ($13,000) threw for only 122 yards in his previous meeting against Saskatchewan in Week 8. However, he will get another opportunity against a Roughriders defence that has allowed 48 offensive touchdowns and an opponent’s pass efficiency rate of 106.2.

5) Will DaVaris Daniels be the most targeted receiver for Toronto this week?

No. Guessing which Argos receiver will be the most targeted in the upcoming week’s game has been a challenge all season and while Daniels ($11,000) is a good bet, there’s every chance someone else gets the honor this week.

6)Will Saskatchewan’s Jamal Morrow have more or less than 99.5 combined rushing and receiving yards this week against Toronto?

Yes. A healthy Morrow ($10,500) has been the one constant of the Roughriders offence since he returned to the lineup in Week 18, totaling 264 combined rushing and receiving yards. They’ll need a similar effort to keep their playoff hopes alive.

7)Will Edmonton’s Tre Ford surpass the 50-rushing yard mark on Saturday against Winnipeg?

Yes. Ford ($9,000) has rushed for at least 43 yards in each of his nine starts this season. He did rush for exactly 50 yards in his first meeting against the Blue Bombers in Week 10.

8)Which Winnipeg receiver will have the most yards this week? Dalton Schoen? Kenny Lawler? Nic Demski? Other?

Demski ($11,000) is overdue for a solid outing after he has fewer than 40 receiving yards in three of his last four games.

9)Will Winnipeg’s Willie Jefferson (nine sacks) hit the 10-sack mark on the season this week against Edmonton?

Yes. We’re counting on Jefferson to become at least the sixth player this season to hit the double-digit mark in sacks.

10)Which of these three teams will score the most points this week? BC? Toronto? Winnipeg?

Take the Argonauts as they have the more favorable matchup against a Saskatchewan team that has lost six straight.