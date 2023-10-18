Fantasy Sleepers: A Manny Show?

Despite the three-game schedule, Week 20 can (and will) provide sleeper plays that will bolster the aspirations of CFL fantasy users. Similar to the shortened slate, we won’t waste time with the introductions.

Quarterback

Jake Dolegala, Saskatchewan, $8,500 salary (vs. Toronto, Saturday)

Dolegala has the advantage of facing an Argonauts’ defence that allows a league high 71.3 per cent completion rate while also ranking eighth overall with 291.3 passing yards allowed per game. He has shown the ability to deliver for fantasy users, having scored 23.7 FP against the Lions in Week 11 along with two other games with at least 15 fantasy points. If you’re up to the challenge of playing Dolegala, do keep in mind he has not thrown a touchdown pass since Week 16. However, we think the skid ends on Saturday as the Riders will have to throw early and often to keep their post-season hopes alive. Dolegala’s 11.8 FP projection is in range of his recent production, but we’re feeling a 17-19 FP is in him with the team’s season in the balance.

Running Back

Ka’Deem Carey, Calgary, $6,500 salary (at BC, Friday)

Veteran CFL fantasy users know what Carey is capable of, evidenced by his herculean stretch run last season that willed the Stampeders into the post-season. The opportunity presents itself again as the Stamps will need their veteran ground pounder to step up and keep Calgary from missing out on the playoffs for the first time since Corner Gas debuted in 2004. Facing a Lions’ run defence ranked fourth overall (92.6 yards per game allowed) presents a challenge, but if Carey, who scored 12.7 FP in Week 19, can get established early he can offer a value play that will resemble the back who led the league in rushing in 2022.

Receivers

Rasheed Bailey, Winnipeg, $7,000 salary (vs. Edmonton, Saturday)

Bailey has scored in double figures for fantasy users four times this season. Two of those came against the Elks, with Bailey scoring 11.3 FP in Week 7 and a season-best 13.6 FP in Week 10. It’s easy to forget Bailey in the sea of talent the Blue Bombers possess offensively, but we’re thinking this is a week where the speedy vet will get a chance to shine. Bailey has averaged four targets per game, a number that could get a slight uptick, especially if the Bombers give him a deep target or two. He’s projected for 7.5 FP this week, but the sight of the Elks’ defence might be the tonic he needs to flirt with doubling that total.

David Ungerer III, Toronto, $7,300 salary (at Saskatchewan, Saturday)

Toronto’s receiving corps has been a collective timeshare this season and although DaVaris Daniels ($11,000), Damonte Coxie ($9,300) and Dejon Brissett ($8,000) have garnered much of the attention, Ungerer has been a steady contributor with 32 receptions for 456 yards and three majors. He resurfaced as a viable option with 15.3 FP in Week 19 and is an almost perfect match against Saskatchewan’s pass defence, which has allowed a league-high 39 completions of better than 30 yards. Ungerer has caught six of his seven passes of 20 yards or longer thrown in his direction and it’s not hard to imagine the Argos will want to take advantage of his speed and skillful hands. He’s projected at 8.8 fantasy points but can easily get into the 12-14 FP range this week.

Emmanuel Arceneaux, Edmonton, $4,500 salary (at Winnipeg, Saturday)

The two-time CFL All-Star has caught at least three passes in each of his past three games and if Saturday is perhaps the final game of his career, then let’s give him some love one last time. Arceneaux has not recorded a game of more than 9.0 fantasy points this season but comes into the season finale having caught at least one pass in 144 consecutive games, tying Hall of Famer Ben Cahoon for fourth-longest in league history. Here’s hoping that if this is an adieu for Arceneaux, Elks pivot Tre Ford ($9,000) treats him like it’s 2015 and gives him featured receiver love.