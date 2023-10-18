Riders sign DB Mark Fields II

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Wednesday that they have signed American defensive back Mark Fields II.

Fields (five-foot-10-, 181 pounds) initially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.

Following training camp, he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he saw action in one regular season game. The North Carolina native split the 2020 season with the Vikings and the Houston Texans, playing in four games and recording two tackles. He spent time with the San Fransisco 49ers in 2021.

Fields played four collegiate seasons (2016-2019) at Clemson University, suiting up in 46 games. The former Tiger recorded 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, 12 pass deflections, one interception which he returned for a touchdown. He helped Clemson capture the College Football Playoff National Championship in both the 2016 and 2018 seasons. The 27-year-old logged two pass breakups against Alabama in the 2018 championship game.