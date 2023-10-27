From the Editor’s Desk: Waving goodbye to the regular season

We’ve made it, friends. The final week of the regular season is here.

It’s been a fun ride this year, with plenty of big plays and surprise upsets (I’m still not over that REDBLACKS comeback overtime win against Winnipeg in Week 6).

I hope you enjoyed as much as I have and after this weekend’s games (which are not meaningless at all, just ask my fellow CFL.ca writer Don Landry), we will turn our attention to the post-season (games are on Saturdays now!) and the Division Semi-Finals.

See you in the playoffs!

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca’s writers’ Week 21 picks

» Costabile: How do you choose an All-Star running back?

KRISTINA’S CFL FANTASY TEAM

QB – Cameron Dukes ($7,500) CAPTAIN

RB – William Stanback ($10,000)

RB – Daniel Adeboboye ($2,500)

WR – Kenny Lawler ($9,300)

WR – Austin Mack ($10,000)

Flex –Kiondre Smith ($6,500)

Defence – Toronto Argonauts ($8,000)

The hardest part about picking a CFL Fantasy team this week is trying to determine how much any of these guys will actually play in games that don’t have any playoff implications. I tried my best, okay?!

The only pick I’m confident in is Cameron Dukes as my QB. He tallied 22.4 FP a few weeks ago against Winnipeg and with the REDBLACKS giving up a boatload of yards through the air (a league-high 310.2 per game), I think he’s in for a big night in the nation’s capital. His running back, Daniel Adeboboye, is starting this game with AJ Ouellette taking the night off. Who knows how many touches he gets, he has split duties with Deonta McMahon in the backfield previously, but with a $2,500 price tag, I couldn’t resist. Plus after a 109-yard, one-touchdown performance last week, I’m sure the Argos will want to keep him involved.

The rest of my lineup is set with a hope and prayer to the football Gods. Kenny Lawler and Austin Mack are my two receivers. They’ve both been great this season but who knows how much time they actually see this week. Same goes for Kiondre Smith, who is my FLEX player.

And finally, I took Toronto’s defence against Dustin Crum and co.

KRISTINA’S PICKS

Winnipeg at Calgary

Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET

Picking against Winnipeg, even with the team resting a ton of their starters (including Zach Collaros, Nic Demski, and some key pieces of their defensive line), feels wrong. So, I won’t do it.

PICK: Winnipeg

Hamilton at Montreal

Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET

This game should be interesting since these two clubs meet in a week’s time in the Eastern Semi-Final. I don’t anticipate the starters for either side playing the entire contest but I think both will be playing hard for a win ahead of the winner-takes-all matchup in Montreal next Saturday.

PICK: Hamilton

Toronto at Ottawa

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

The Toronto Argonauts have proven that even without starters in the lineup, they are a difficult team to play against. They’ve only lost one game since clinching the East (a Week 17 loss to Winnipep) and I think they get another W to close out the CFL’s regular season.

PICK: Toronto