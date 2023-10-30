One underrated player on every playoff team

The stars come out when it comes to the CFL Playoffs and everyone’s got their eyes on making big plays to push their team towards the 110th Grey Cup at the end of November.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS

» Buy Tickets: Tiger-Cats at Alouettes

» Buy Tickets: Stampeders at Lions

» Matchups Set: 109th Grey Cup playoffs ready for kickoff

But what about the players who aren’t always in the spotlight but are just as important to their teams’ success?

Here’s a look at one underrated player from each CFL playoff squad ahead of the Division Semi-Finals this weekend.

Stavros Katsantonis

DB | Hamilton Tiger-Cats

If you’ve been paying attention, Stavros Katsantonis might not seem so underrated as he has grabbed five interceptions this season, including a streak of grabbing one in three games in a row to start September.

Becoming the starter for the Ticats in July after an injury to Tunde Adeleke, Katsantonis has also tallied 54 tackles, two special teams tackles, and two sacks. Coming into 2023, he had not recorded an interception or sack over his first two CFL seasons.

Since jumping into the starting role, Katsantonis has made an impact in Hamilton’s secondary that will be crucial to playoff success.

Tyrice Beverette

LB | Montreal Alouettes

A veteran linebacker and leader for the Als, Tyrice Beverette made his name known during the 2022 season, yet is still underrated in 2023.

Recording career-highs in both defensive tackles (85) and sacks (seven), Beverette has also made crucial plays like returning a fumble 35 yards for a score against the REDBLACKS three weeks ago.

Beverette not only leads the team in defensive tackles, but also total tackles with 102, and will be anchoring Montreal’s defence heading into the post-season.

Justin McInnis

K | BC Lions

When it comes to the BC Lions, it seems like the receiving options are endless – threats like Keon Hatcher, Alexander Hollins, Jevon Cottoy, and Lucky Whitehead all passed the 700-yard threshold this season with Hatcher and Hollins both breaking 1,000 yards.

But as the Lions’ depth would have it, another option through the air that has made an impact for them late in the season is Justin McInnis. He not only tallied 690 yards and recorded five touchdowns, but he also averaged 15 yards per catch on 46 receptions.

McInnis picked up steam in the last few games of the season for the Lions, recording over 100 yards in a game twice including 108 yards against Calgary in Week 20. He also scored three of his five touchdowns this season after Week 15, scoring twice against the REDBLACKS and once against the Elks, and has proven that the Lions options through the air are solid no matter who is targeted.

Tre Odoms-Dukes

REC | Calgary Stampeders

While Reggie Begelton may be Calgary’s leading receiver and MOP candidate, the supplementary help that Odoms-Dukes has provided to Calgary this season is visible.

Recording 663 yards and two touchdowns this season, Odoms-Dukes has averaged seven yards per reception including an impressive 45-yard reception against the REDBLACKS in a wild, back-and-forth affair that led to overtime.

Going up against the BC Lions, the Stamps will need to have as many options as possible available to get the ball downfield, and with lots of eyes on Begelton, it’ll give Odoms-Dukes more opportunity to shine.

Mason Pierce

DB | Toronto Argonauts

With some key injuries in the Argos secondary this season, including halfback DaShaun Amos, the depth of the team had to be tested.

Enter Mason Pierce, who stepped up starting in Week 13 and recorded four defensive tackles in his debut, and only continued to soar from there.

Pierce recorded a personal season-high eight defensive tackles in a game against the Als in Week 15, had an impactful game against the Riders with a sack and an interception in Week 19, while he closed out the regular season with an interception against the Elks. Losing a veteran like Amos may looked to be worrisome, but Pierce has filled in no problem.

Rasheed Bailey

REC | Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Much of Winnipeg’s offence runs through Brady Oliveira – for good reason – but what makes them such a threat is their options but on the ground and through the air, including Rasheed Bailey.

Bailey tallied 427 yards on 44 receptions this season for five touchdowns and averaged a near down per reception at 9.7 yards. He also averaged 10 or more yards per reception in three of his last four games this season.

Starting and finishing the season strong, Bailey scored a touchdown in his first game of the season against the Ticats, and finished stronger by recording two touchdowns on three receptions to end the season against the Elks. He will continue to be one of many options for the Bombers in the playoffs as well.