Playoffs October 21, 2023

Semi-Final Saturday heads to Montreal and BC

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League’s Division Semi-Final matchups are set for Saturday, November 4.

The Eastern Semi-Final will feature the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visiting Percival Molson Memorial Stadium to take on the Montreal Alouettes, with the winner moving on to face the Toronto Argonauts.

The BC Lions will host the Calgary Stampeders in the Western Semi-Final at BC Place, before the victor advances to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Division Finals will be played on Saturday, November 11.

Post-season records for the teams in the 110th Grey Cup Playoffs:

  • Winnipeg – 1936-2022: 66-52-2 (.558)
  • BC – 1959-2022: 22-34 (.393)
  • Calgary – 1945-2022: 48-49-2 (.500)
  • Toronto – 1936-2022: 45-38-1 (.548)
  • Montreal – 1946-86, 1996-2022: 38-36 (.514)
  • Hamilton – 1950-2022: 46-48-1 (.489)

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL SPOTLIGHT

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes
​Percival Molson Stadium
​Saturday, November 4 at 3 p.m. ET
​Purchase Tickets

At a glance:

  • Montreal is hosting a playoff game for the second consecutive season against Hamilton.
  • The teams will meet in the Eastern Semi-Final for the third straight season.
  • 2021 | MTL 12 at HAM 23
  • 2022 | HAM 17 at MTL 28
  • Montreal owns a 27-10 (.730) home playoff record.
  • Hamilton is 16-31-1 (.348) as the road playoff team.
  • Montreal has won the season series with one game remaining:
    Week 3 | MTL 38 at HAM 12
    Week 9 | MTL 27 at HAM 14
    Week 21 | HAM at MTL
  • Head coaches’ playoff records – Jason Maas: 3-3 and Orlondo Steinauer: 3-1.
  • In the teams’ first two meetings, Montreal’s Austin Mack notched 10 receptions for 187 yards.
  • Tiger-Cats receiver Tim White recorded 143 yards on seven catches in the first meeting of the season against the Alouettes.

WESTERN SEMI-FINAL SPOTLIGHT

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
​BC Place
​Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET
​Purchase Tickets

At a glance:

  • BC defeated Calgary 30-16 at BC Place in the 2022 Western Semi-Final
  • Since 1959, BC is 11-9 (.550) as the home team in the playoffs.
  • Since 1945, Calgary’s road record in the playoffs is 13-28-2 (.326).
  • BC claimed the season series 2-1.
    Week 1 | BC 25 at CGY 15
    Week 10 | CGY 9 at BC 37
    Week 20 | CGY 41 at BC 16
  • Head Coaches’ playoff records – Rick Campbell: 4-2 and Dave Dickenson: 3-3.
  • Vernon Adams Jr. recorded two 300+ yards games versus Calgary this season.
  • In the season series, Calgary linebacker Micah Awe totaled 25 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a pass knockdown.
