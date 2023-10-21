Semi-Final Saturday heads to Montreal and BC

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League’s Division Semi-Final matchups are set for Saturday, November 4.
The Eastern Semi-Final will feature the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visiting Percival Molson Memorial Stadium to take on the Montreal Alouettes, with the winner moving on to face the Toronto Argonauts.
RELATED
» Playoff Scenarios: Bombers clinch first, Stamps secure playoff berth
» Kelly, Dukes lead Argos to franchise-record 15th win
» Green Day to rock Twisted Tea 110th Grey Cup halftime stage
The BC Lions will host the Calgary Stampeders in the Western Semi-Final at BC Place, before the victor advances to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Division Finals will be played on Saturday, November 11.
Post-season records for the teams in the 110th Grey Cup Playoffs:
- Winnipeg – 1936-2022: 66-52-2 (.558)
- BC – 1959-2022: 22-34 (.393)
- Calgary – 1945-2022: 48-49-2 (.500)
- Toronto – 1936-2022: 45-38-1 (.548)
- Montreal – 1946-86, 1996-2022: 38-36 (.514)
- Hamilton – 1950-2022: 46-48-1 (.489)
EASTERN SEMI-FINAL SPOTLIGHT
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes
Percival Molson Stadium
Saturday, November 4 at 3 p.m. ET
Purchase Tickets
At a glance:
- Montreal is hosting a playoff game for the second consecutive season against Hamilton.
- The teams will meet in the Eastern Semi-Final for the third straight season.
- 2021 | MTL 12 at HAM 23
- 2022 | HAM 17 at MTL 28
- Montreal owns a 27-10 (.730) home playoff record.
- Hamilton is 16-31-1 (.348) as the road playoff team.
- Montreal has won the season series with one game remaining:
Week 3 | MTL 38 at HAM 12
Week 9 | MTL 27 at HAM 14
Week 21 | HAM at MTL
- Head coaches’ playoff records – Jason Maas: 3-3 and Orlondo Steinauer: 3-1.
- In the teams’ first two meetings, Montreal’s Austin Mack notched 10 receptions for 187 yards.
- Tiger-Cats receiver Tim White recorded 143 yards on seven catches in the first meeting of the season against the Alouettes.
WESTERN SEMI-FINAL SPOTLIGHT
Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
BC Place
Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET
Purchase Tickets
At a glance:
- BC defeated Calgary 30-16 at BC Place in the 2022 Western Semi-Final
- Since 1959, BC is 11-9 (.550) as the home team in the playoffs.
- Since 1945, Calgary’s road record in the playoffs is 13-28-2 (.326).
- BC claimed the season series 2-1.
Week 1 | BC 25 at CGY 15
Week 10 | CGY 9 at BC 37
Week 20 | CGY 41 at BC 16
- Head Coaches’ playoff records – Rick Campbell: 4-2 and Dave Dickenson: 3-3.
- Vernon Adams Jr. recorded two 300+ yards games versus Calgary this season.
- In the season series, Calgary linebacker Micah Awe totaled 25 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a pass knockdown.