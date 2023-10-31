Argos sign National linebacker Brian Harelimana

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have announced on Tuesday the signing of National linebacker Brian Harelimana.

Harelimana, 27, played 12 games for Saskatchewan in 2023 after starting the season with Montreal, where he played one game for the Alouettes. The six-foot-two, 228-pound linebacker would tally four defensive tackles and four special teams tackles in those 13 games.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 21

» Three storylines to watch in the Eastern Semi-Final

» Matchups Set: 110th Grey Cup playoffs ready for kickoff

The University of Montreal alum was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 CFL Draft by Montreal and over the course of 26 CFL games, the Rwanda-born Harelimana has recorded 18 defensive tackles, 13 special teams tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

The Argonauts now wait to host the winner between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes at BMO Field in the Eastern Final on November 11.