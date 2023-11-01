Player Grades Powered by PFF: Who finished 2023 at the top?

TORONTO — The regular season has concluded and it’s time to look back and see which players finished atop their positions.

Chad Kelly and Vernon Adams Jr. were neck and neck for the top passing grade of the season with Toronto’s pivot finishing ahead by the smallest of margins after a stellar first season as the Double Blue starter.

Dalton Schoen led all receivers after registering 37 explosive plays for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with teammates Kenny Lawler and Nic Demski also finishing in the top 10 in receiving grade.

Defensive lineman Mathieu Betts was the top pass rusher of 2023 after setting a new record for a National player with 18 sacks while also finishing six sacks ahead of second place for the league lead.

Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS

» Head to Head: Who has the edge in the Eastern Semi-Final?

» One underrated player on every playoff team

» Head to Head: Who has the edge in the Western Semi-Final?

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 100 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 100 receiving snaps)

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of 40 rushing snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Missed Tackles Forced Explosive Runs* Rushing First Downs PFF Rushing Grade 1 Dedrick Mills (CGY) 36 26 42 93.1 2 Brady Oliveira (WPG) 42 37 78 93.0 3 AJ Ouellette (TOR) 61 24 61 91.4 4 Daniel Adeboboye (TOR) 11 7 13 89.3 5 Devonte Williams (OTT) 55 37 46 88.9 6 James Butler (HAM) 59 32 59 87.9 7 Taquan Mizzell (BC) 28 13 28 86.0 8 Kevin Brown (EDM) 47 32 34 85.8 9 Ka’Deem Carey (CGY) 22 13 21 85.7

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 100 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 100 pass rush snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 100 coverage snaps)

*primary coverage

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 50 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)