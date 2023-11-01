Ticats sign American RB De’Montre Tuggle

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday they have signed American running back De’Montre Tuggle.

Tuggle, 24, most recently suited up in four games for the Ottawa Redblacks (2023), registering 32 carries for 176 yards and a touchdown, while adding seven receptions for 58 yards.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS

The five-foot-10, 198-pound native of Houston, Texas played 26 games over three seasons at Ohio University, tallying 1,838 yards on 287 carries and 24 touchdowns and adding 32 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Tuggle began his collegiate career at Kilgore College of the National Junior College Athletic Association before transferring to Ohio.

The Ticats also announced on Wednesday they have released American running back Tayon Fleet-Davis.

Hamilton prepares to face the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, November 4, for the Eastern Semi-Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET.