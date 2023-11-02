Alouettes sign National linebacker Myles Manalo

MONTREAL — The Alouettes announced on Thursday that they have reached an agreement with National linebacker Myles Manalo.



Manalo (six-foot-two, 230 pounds) played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2021 to 2023. He totaled two special teams tackles.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS

» Report: Ticats to use Mitchell, Shiltz in Eastern Semi-Final

» 3 storylines to watch in the Eastern Semi-Final

» 3 stats that could loom large in the Eastern Semi-Final

The Burlington, ON native was drafted by Hamilton in the sixth round of the 2021 CFL Draft (54th total).

Manalo played 21 games over two seasons for the Western University Mustangs (2017 and 2019), registering 70 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception and two knockdowns. He helped Western capture the 2017 Vanier Cup.

“We are adding depth to our Canadian ratio,” says Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “Myles has been in the CFL for the past three seasons, he knows our league well and we are happy to have him join our team.”

The Als host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday in the Eastern Semi-Final. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.