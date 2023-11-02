In the Stars: 2023 Division All-Stars unveiled

TORONTO — Zach Collaros and Chad Kelly are at the helms of the 2023 Canadian Football League (CFL) Division All-Star teams.

The Toronto Argonauts lead all teams with 14 selections, while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers top the West Division with 11. Eleven national players and one global player have made the teams.

CFL All-Star 2023

The Division All-Stars were selected by the local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) in their respective division’s markets and the National Chapter, the division’s head coaches, and fans, who took part in this year’s selections through the All-Star Fan Vote, powered by the league’s Official Data and Technology Partner Genius Sports.

The 2023 CFL All-Stars will be announced on Wednesday, November 8.

2023 DIVISION ALL-STARS

(POS | East Division | West Division)

​* Denotes a national player

​^ Denotes a global player

OFFENCE

DEFENCE

SPECIAL TEAMS