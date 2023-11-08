Weekly Predictor: Who will be the last two standing?

We’re down to the final four in the Canadian Football League!

You have the best four teams in the CFL all season squaring off to see if the Argonauts and Bombers are set for a rematch in Hamilton next week or if Montreal and/or BC can pull off an upset on the favourites going into Divisional Final weekend.

And I learned something last week, going with your gut is rarely the right play when your head is telling you to go the opposite.

Although, my gut is telling me something again this week, and I’m not sure I want to ignore it again.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS

Montreal at Toronto

Saturday, November 11

3:00 p.m. ET

The last time the Toronto Argonauts played a meaningful game was way back in SEPTEMBER! Actually it was a dramatic 23-20 win over these same Montreal Alouettes.

The Argos won thanks to two missed field goals and an ill timed interception by Cody Fajardo to come back from 20-13 in the fourth quarter, scoring a late touchdown and field goal for the win.

Now before you start claiming this is a sign the Argonauts and Alouettes are evenly matched, remember the Argos trounced the Als in Toronto the week previous.

One thing for the Alouettes is they did add Darnell Sankey to the lineup that week and he’s been outstanding for Montreal since his addition.

It was actually the last game the Alouettes lost as they’re riding a six game win streak into the Eastern Final.

I’m fully anticipating the Alouettes coming out of the gate and testing the Argonauts early. Lets face it, the Argonauts haven’t faced a lot of adversity this season as they’ve been so impressive on their road to a 16-2 season.

But the last time a team went 16-2, the 9-9 Roughriders went to Edmonton coming off an emotion division semi-final win and caught Edmonton off balance and they couldn’t get it back.

Am I convincing you to pick Montreal, yet?

Keep in mind how talented a group Toronto is and how strong a run game will be for the Argos. The Tiger-Cats did have some success on the ground and Chad Kelly is a far bigger threat throwing the ball than Matthew Shiltz.

Toronto is well rested and I’ve been impressed how well they’ve played with not a lot on the line. I can only imagine how much they’ll bring to the table in the playoffs.

PICK: TORONTO

BC at Winnipeg

Saturday, November 11

6:30 p.m. ET

My gut is hungry for more of what Vernon Adams Jr. put on display last week against Calgary. What a performance for Adams and the high flying Lions offence.

The defence was gashed early from the Stampeders but locked it down for most of the first half, creating turnovers and getting after Jake Maier.

However, as I said on social media, I need to keep reminding myself that the Bombers at home will be a much … MUCH different animal for the Lions to tame than the Stampeders.

Zach Collaros and Brady Oliveira could have both been finalists with Kelly for the Most Outstanding Player. The Bombers roll out a receiving corps that is as good as BC’s, especially if Dalton Schoen is able to play. And Winnipeg’s secondary is full of all-star calibre. Oh, and Adam Bighill, Willie Jefferson and Jackson Jeffcoat highlight their front seven.

The elements will be much different than the fast track the Lions played on inside in BC last weekend with weather going to be around freezing and with the usual wind that accompanies football on the prairies in mid-November.

My gut, however, feels that the BC Lions have something special brewing this season with Matthieu Betts and Adams Jr. leading the charge.

My issue with BC is their ground game. They have been unable or unwilling to impose their will on the ground and that raises alarm bells outdoors this time of year. You need a strong defence and great balance within your offence and BC has been lacking both at the end of the year.

PICK: WINNIPEG