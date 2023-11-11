Where to Watch: Tune in details for the Division Finals

TORONTO — The 110th Grey Cup Playoffs continue on November 11, where the victors will secure their berths into the Grey Cup.

The Toronto Argonauts will host the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final at BMO Field at 3 p.m. ET, before the Western Final at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET with the BC Lions taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS

» 3 storylines to watch in the Eastern Final

» Everything you need to know ahead of Division Finals

» 3 storylines to watch in the Western Final

In Canada, fans can tune in on TSN and RDS for the doubleheader. TSN will begin at 2 p.m. ET with one hour of pre-game coverage followed by the Eastern Final on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN app. RDS’s pre-game show begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by the game on RDS, RDS.ca and the RDS app. After the final whistle, the focus will shift to the Western Final on both TSN and RDS.

U.S. and international viewers will be able to catch all the action live on CFL+. The streaming service is available on desktop and mobile devices on CFL.ca with no additional downloads or login services required.

EASTERN FINAL

Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts

BMO Field

Saturday, November 11 at 3 p.m. ET – Buy Tickets

TSN Pre-game coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET

Eastern Semi-Final Canada International/U.S. Canadian Streaming Radio Where to Watch TSN1, TSN4, RDS (French) CFL+ TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS.ca (French) and RDS app (French) Canada Talks (SiriusXM channel 167)

Influence Franco (SiriusXM channel 174)

TSN 1050

TSN 690 (English)

98,5 FM (French)

WESTERN FINAL

BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

IG Field

Saturday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET – Buy Tickets

TSN Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET

Western Semi-Final Canada International/U.S. Canadian Streaming Radio Where to Watch TSN1, TSN3, RDS (French) CFL+ TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS.ca (French) and RDS app (French) Canada Talks (SiriusXM channel 167)

680 CJOB

AM730 and Lions Audio Network

TSN’s complete Grey Cup Playoffs broadcast schedule is available here, with French-language coverage available on RDS.