Where to Watch: Tune in details for the Division Finals

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where To Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The 110th Grey Cup Playoffs continue on November 11, where the victors will secure their berths into the Grey Cup.
The Toronto Argonauts will host the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final at BMO Field at 3 p.m. ET, before the Western Final at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET with the BC Lions taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field.
2023 CFL PLAYOFFS
» 3 storylines to watch in the Eastern Final
» Everything you need to know ahead of Division Finals
» 3 storylines to watch in the Western Final
In Canada, fans can tune in on TSN and RDS for the doubleheader. TSN will begin at 2 p.m. ET with one hour of pre-game coverage followed by the Eastern Final on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN app. RDS’s pre-game show begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by the game on RDS, RDS.ca and the RDS app. After the final whistle, the focus will shift to the Western Final on both TSN and RDS.
U.S. and international viewers will be able to catch all the action live on CFL+. The streaming service is available on desktop and mobile devices on CFL.ca with no additional downloads or login services required.
Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts
BMO Field
Saturday, November 11 at 3 p.m. ET – Buy Tickets
TSN Pre-game coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET
|Eastern Semi-Final
|Canada
|International/U.S.
|Canadian Streaming
|Radio
|Where to Watch
|TSN1, TSN4, RDS (French)
|CFL+
|TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS.ca (French) and RDS app (French)
|
BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
IG Field
Saturday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET – Buy Tickets
TSN Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET
|Western Semi-Final
|Canada
|International/U.S.
|Canadian Streaming
|Radio
|Where to Watch
|TSN1, TSN3, RDS (French)
|CFL+
|TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS.ca (French) and RDS app (French)
|
TSN’s complete Grey Cup Playoffs broadcast schedule is available here, with French-language coverage available on RDS.