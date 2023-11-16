Cheers! CFL and The Beer Store toast new partnership

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League proudly welcomes The Beer Store as the league’s Official Retailer for Beer Distribution. The Beer Store will be with Ontarians every step of the way as the league and its incredible fans march towards the 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton on Sunday, November 19.

“We are pleased to enter a partnership with the CFL and be a part of the upcoming celebration, the CFL Grey Cup,” said Ozzie Ahmed, Vice President Retail for The Beer Store. “Connecting with our customers and celebrating with CFL fans at their point of passion couldn’t be more special. We look forward to building up energy at the Championship and uniting fans together.”

110th GREY CUP

As the excitement and energy build toward the big game, The Beer Store and the CFL will be featured together on multiple in-store displays and on billboards across the region to unite fans and celebrate Canada’s largest single-day sporting event. On championship Sunday, The Beer Store will be onsite in Hamilton hosting pre-game activation spaces to engage the league’s passionate fanbase and add more fun and entertainment to their day before kickoff.

Following an exciting search for the CFL’s biggest fans, The Beer Store will also welcome two guests to Hamilton for an unforgettable VIP trip, including a once-in-a-lifetime pre-game sideline experience to soak in the sights and sounds of the 110th Grey Cup.

“We’re thrilled to partner with The Beer Store to get Ontarians excited for our championship,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Commercial Officer of the CFL. “Every day, Ontarians turn to The Beer Store for their beer and beverage needs, but beyond that exceptional service, they’re about creating and supporting a community. From brewers to consumers, and of course, to CFL fans, The Beer Store brings people together – and that’s something we will always share.”

The 110th Grey Cup will be played at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday, November 19, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET. The sold-out championship contest, featuring Green Day in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be available live across the nation on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL, online through CFL+ for all international viewers, as well as on SiriusXM’s Canada Talks (ch. 167).