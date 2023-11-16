Riders extend National wide receiver Brayden Lenius

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National wide receiver Brayden Lenius to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

Lenius (six-foot-five, 220 pounds) is back with the Roughriders for his fifth CFL season, suiting up for the Green and White every year since he was selected in the second round, 15th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft.

The 26-year-old had a challenging 2023 season, suffering a lacerated kidney in the second pre-season game, followed by a lisfranc injury in his return to action in Week 8 which sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Despite the injury, Lenius stayed positive, cheering on his teammates, attacking his rehab, and spending more time in the community. As an ambassador for the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation, Lenius visited Saskatchewan classrooms talking about healthy coping mechanisms, relationships and mental health, and tips for managing anxiety and stress. In 2023, he delivered over 50 presentations and has reached approximately 3,500 youth in Saskatchewan.

In 2022, Lenius spent time with the Atlanta Falcons before returning to Riderville in August. In four seasons with the Green and White, Lenius has racked up 58 receptions for 659 receiving yards and five touchdowns including a breakout season in 2021.

The Regina native graduated from the University of New Mexico (2018) after spending the previous three years (2014-2017) at the University of Washington. Throughout his four collegiate seasons, where he was used primarily as a tight end, Lenius recorded 581 career receiving yards and four touchdowns.