Riders sign five, including three from ’23 Draft class

REGINA — The Saskatchewan announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed National linebackers Matt Dean and Nick Thomas, National offensive linemen Zack Fry and Evan Floren and National fullback Morgen Runge.

Dean (six-foot-two, 220 pounds) was selected by the Roughriders in the third round, 21st overall, of the 2023 CFL Draft and spent the season with the Green and White, seeing action in four games and recording one special teams tackle.

The 24-year-old played four collegiate seasons (2018-2022) at York University. Dean logged 115 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions, seven pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and one blocked field goal over 31 games. Dean was named an OUA All-Star and Team MVP in 2022 and to the OUA All-Rookie Team in 2018.

Thomas (five-foot-11, 215 pounds) was selected by the Roughriders in the seventh round, 60th overall, of the 2023 CFL Draft and attended training camp with the club before returning to the University of Manitoba for his fifth season of eligibility.

The 25-year-old earned 140 total tackles over five seasons (2018-2023) as a University of Manitoba Bison. Over 32 career collegiate games he’s also added 10.5 tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, three pass deflections, and three forced fumbles. He was named a U SPORTS and Canada West All-Star in 2021 after leading the Bisons in tackles (50). Thomas ranked second among linebackers in the bench press at the CFL Combine with 18.

Fry (six-foot-six, 304 pounds) was selected by the Roughriders in the second round, 16th overall, of the 2022 CFL Draft and dressed in four games for the club in 2023. He attended training camp with the Riders in 2022 before returning Western University for his fourth season of eligibility.

In 2022, Fry was part of a Western offence that led the OUA in multiple categories including points per game (45.0), total offence (4,106 yards), rushing yards (2,336), rushing yards per game (292.0) and yards per rush (8.2). He was named an OUA All-Star and Second Team All-Canadian in 2022, helping the Mustangs go 8-0 in the regular season. In both 2021 and 2019, the London, Ont. native was named an OUA First-Team All-Star as well as a U SPORTS Second-Team All-Canadian. Additionally, he capped off the 2021 season by helping the Mustangs capture their eighth Vanier Cup in school history. He was also named to the OUA All-Rookie Team in 2018.

Floren (six-foot-four, 300 pounds) was selected by the Roughriders in the seventh round, 57th overall of the 2023 CFL Draft. He attended training camp with the Green and White before returning to school.

The 23-year-old played five collegiate seasons (2019-2023) at Queen’s University. Primarily starting at left guard in 2023, Floren was part of a line that helped Queen’s finish first in the OUA in rushing with 242.3 yards per game and 20 touchdowns. The Ontario native was named an OUA First-Team All-Star in both 2022 and 2023 as well as a U SPORTS Second-Team All-Canadian following the 2022 season.

Runge (six-foot-one, 216 pounds) attended training camp with the Riders in 2023 before returning to school for his fifth season of eligibility.

The 25-year-old spent three collegiate seasons (2021-2023) at the University of Alberta. Over three seasons, Runge logged 12 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown and added 10 tackles and one fumble recovery. Prior to his time as a Golden Bear, Runge spent four seasons (2016-2019) with the Edmonton Huskies of the CJFL. In 22 games, the Alberta native recorded five rushes for 69 yards and one major, seven catches for 72 yards, and excelled on special teams where he logged 33 special teams tackles.