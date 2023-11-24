Elks sign National offensive lineman Phillip Grohovac

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed National offensive lineman Phillip Grohovac, the team announced Friday.

In his rookie season, Grohovac suited up in 11 games for the Green and Gold, making his pro debut in Week 1 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and getting his first start in Week 5 in Saskatchewan.

The 23-year-old native of Victoria, BC., was selected 20th overall by Edmonton in the 2023 CFL Draft out of the University of Western Ontario. He suited up in 23 career games for the Mustangs, helping them capture the Vanier Cup in 2021.