Argos sign American DB Jordan Jones

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that they’ve signed American defensive back Jordan Jones.

Jones, 24, was signed by the Los Angeles Rams in August of 2023 but released shortly after. The six-foot, 180-pound Brooklyn, NY native played 22 games at Rhode Island (2019-2022) and tallied 72 tackles, eight interceptions, 30 passes defended and two touchdowns.

Jones was named All-Conference First Team in 2022 and AP All-American Second Team in 2021. Prior to his time at RIU, Jones played at Nassau Community College where he recorded 11 interceptions in 22 games while being named Junior College All-American in 2017.

The Argos also announced on Monday that they have signed American defensive lineman Tyler Williams. The 24-year-old finished the 2023 season on the Argos’ practice roster.