Als extend QB Cody Fajardo through 2025 season

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that quarterback Cody Fajardo‘s contract was extended one more year. He is now tied to the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The Brea, CA native arrived in Montreal in the 2023 season after playing three years with the Roughriders.

RELATED

» Watch: The cinematic recap of the 110th Grey Cup

» Nye: Eight missing pending FAs from the top 30 list

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

Fajardo had a good first season in the Alouettes’ uniform. In 16 games, he finished first in the CFL with a passing completion of 71.4 per cent. The 31-year-old earned 3,847 yards on 317 completed passes while added 14 touchdowns. The Alouettes’ pivot was also prolific with his legs, running the ball 57 times for 344 yards and three majors.

“Cody quickly adapted to our culture and quickly showed leadership,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “He has proven that he can win and excel under pressure. We are excited to continue his association with us.”

In the Grey Cup game, he completed 21 of his 26 attempts for 280 yards and three majors. He notably spotted Tyson Philpot on 19 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds remaining before hoisting the Grey Cup. This performance allowed him to be elected the Most Valuable Player of the game.