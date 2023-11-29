TORONTO — We are quickly closing in on one of the most highly-anticipated dates on the CFL calendar.

Free Agency arrives Feb. 13 at noon ET, as contracts are set to expire, signalling plenty of movement on the way.

While some of the players listed will sign extensions, it’s time to release our annual list of the top 30 pending free agents.

The ranking was determined by a panel of CFL.ca staff and analysts, taking into account age, production, national status and position scarcity. It assumes players are testing free agency and avoids taking into account NFL potential, the possibility of retirement or the odds of signing a contract extension.

Finally, note that the players listed are only those whose contracts will expire on Feb. 13, not those who have been released.

Without further delay, here are CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents:

*Indicates national status.

Jump: 30-21 | 20-11 | 10–1

30

JAMAL PETERS

DB | TOR THE LOW DOWN An injury slowed Peters down late this season, but the 26-year-old still had a very productive year, pulling in four interceptions to go with a pair of forced fumbles and 32 tackles through 13 games for the Argos. Peters got hot between Weeks 13 and 15 in 2023, where he posted an interception in three straight games. The Mississippi State product could bring a big boost to any defence that’s looking to increase its turnovers in 2024.

29

SHAWN OAKMAN

DL | TOR THE LOW DOWN One of the most physically imposing players in the CFL, the six-foot-nine, 287-pound Oakman had six sacks and a forced fumble for a dominant Argos team this year that often handled its defensive success by committee. A two-time East Division All-Star (2021, 2022) and a CFL All-Star a year ago, Oakman has been consistently productive for the Argos in each of his three seasons with the team, totalling 90 tackles and 18 sacks. A Grey Cup winner in 2022 and part of the Argos’ 16-win team in 2023, if Oakman wanted to explore his options outside of his team’s very successful run, he would have his share of options.

28

SHAWN LEMON

DL | MTL THE LOW DOWN Shawn Lemon tells us every year and every year, people refuse to listen. The 35-year-old has no problem letting us know that when he gets on the field, he’ll get sacks, he’ll bring some chaos in the form of turnovers and he’ll help his team win. This past year in Montreal, where he only suited up for 13 games after signing in July, might have been his strongest argument. Lemon had nine sacks, two interceptions, a touchdown and a forced fumble, while helping the Als to a win in the 110th Grey Cup. A pending free agent once again, will someone listen to the future hall-of-famer sooner this time?

27

DRU BROWN

QB | WPG

THE LOW DOWN When it comes to quarterbacks, the 2024 off-season isn’t your typical free agency, with the majority of team’s starting pivots under contract for next year. Brown isn’t a starter in the CFL yet, but he’d like to be. The 26-year-old has spent the last three seasons in Winnipeg playing behind Zach Collaros and said at the conclusion of this season that he’d like to seek out the opportunity to be a starter. In 2023 he made 62-89 pass attempts for 983 yards and nine touchdowns with zero interceptions. In a game against Edmonton this year, Brown went in for an injured Collaros and led a 22-point comeback, putting up 307 yards and four touchdowns in the win. He was 2-0 as a starter in 2023, with Collaros lauding his backup’s potential at the end of the 2023 campaign.

26

JERMARCUS HARDRICK

OL | WPG

THE LOW DOWN 2023 was another stellar one for Hardrick. The Blue Bombers’ right tackle was named a West Division All-Star for the third time in his career and was named a CFL All-Star for the second time, while being the West Division’s nominee for Outstanding Offensive Lineman. The 33-year-old continues to stand as a key piece in one of the league’s top o-lines, which helped pave the way for Brady Oliveira to rush for a league-leading 1,534 yards.

25

JAMEER THURMAN

LB | HAM

THE LOW DOWN In his fifth CFL season and his first away from the Stampeders, Thurman continued to be one of those players that’s seemingly all over the field. His 98 tackles were a career-best, as were the five sacks he contributed for the Tiger-Cats in 2023. Thurman also had a pair of interceptions and two forced fumbles while suiting up for all 18 of the Ticats’ regular-season games. While it wasn’t the season that those in Hamilton envisioned, Thurman was as good or even better than advertised. At 28, he has a number of years left to play at that high level.

24

SHAWN BANE JR.

WR | SSK THE LOW DOWN The league’s seventh-leading receiver in 2023 with 1,104 yards and four touchdowns, Bane enjoyed a big breakout season in Saskatchewan. Through 13 games over the previous two seasons with Calgary, Bane had just 388 yards and two touchdowns to his name, while spending time on the practice roster in 2022. With the Riders, the 28-year-old out of Northwest Missouri State became a focal point of the offence through a full 18 games and showed that he can produce.

23

JUSTIN HARDY

WR | OTT THE LOW DOWN Despite the REDBLACKS going deep into their quarterback room due to injuries early in 2023, Hardy still put together an outstanding season. The 31-year-old more than doubled his 2022 productivity and recorded a 1,009-yard, three-touchdown campaign with 85 catches through all 18 of Ottawa’s games. Hardy was named an East Division All-Star in 2023; a very solid accomplishment in just his second CFL season.

22

STAVROS KATSANTONIS*

DB | HAM THE LOW DOWN In his third season with the Ticats, Katsantonis emerged as a multi-skilled playmaker. The National defensive back tied for second in the league with five interceptions, had 54 tackles, two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles, setting career bests in all of those categories. Primarily a special teamer up until the 2023 season, Katsantonis goes into this off-season with plenty of options.

21

JAVON LEAKE

RB/RET | TOR

THE LOW DOWN In his second CFL season, Javon Leake gave GMs across the league plenty of reason to reach out to him this winter. His four punt return touchdowns were one shy of the league record and helped separate him from the pack, figuratively and literally, en route to being named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. Beyond the highlight reel plays, Leake helped the Argos to the best field position in the league this year, getting the offence an average start at the 41.6-yard mark.

20

DEMERIO HOUSTON

DB | WPG THE LOW DOWN Demerio Houston exploded onto the scene this past year, pulling in a league-leading seven interceptions in 15 games. The 27-year-old was a lock for his first-ever West Division and CFL All-Star selections. While the norm in Winnipeg over the last few years has been for the Bombers’ top players to stick with the club, Houston will have plenty of options if he wants to explore them in free agency in February.

19

BRANDIN DANDRIDGE

DB | OTT

THE LOW DOWN Brandin Dandridge was a bright spot in a difficult season for the REDBLACKS. The 27-year-old only saw action in 13 games but made his presence felt as a cornerback and a returner and was named an East Division All-Star for his efforts. He had a career-best five interceptions and two touchdowns in 2023, along with a forced fumble. He was also a game-changing presence as a returner. Filling in for an injured DeVonte Dedmon, Dandridge had a 79-yard punt return TD against Calgary in Week 2 and finished the season with 867 return yards.

18

BEN HLADIK*

LB | BC

THE LOW DOWN The Lions could have been hurting at the linebacker position with the off-season loss of National Jordan Williams. Instead, Hladik stepped in and showed that he belonged as a high-end starter in the CFL. Hladik finished fifth in the league with 100 tackles and added five sacks and an interception. His 2023 output almost doubled a decent 2022 showing, where he had 59 tackles, six on special teams, a pair of sacks and a pair of interceptions. The Lions missed him in the Western Final, after he suffered a knee injury in the team’s Semi-Final win over Calgary.

17

WYNTON MCMANIS

LB | TOR

THE LOW DOWN Wynton McManis’ fifth CFL season might have been his best yet. The Argos’ linebacker seemed to gravitate to the ball in 2023, posting 79 tackles, a career-best four sacks and a career-best four interceptions, along with two trips to the end zone. Named an CFL All-Star for the second season in a row this year, teams across the league will know what they get with McManis. At 29, he still has a lot of time to produce at this high level.

16

TYRICE BEVERETTE

LB | MTL THE LOW DOWN Tyrice Beverette took his breakthrough 2022 campaign and improved on it in 2023, posting career highs in tackles (89), sacks (seven) and touchdowns (two), as he cemented himself not only as one of the Alouettes’ top defensive players, but as one of the league’s most impactful players as well. This year the 28-year-old was named an East Division All-Star for the first time in his four-year career; most important to him though, was the Grey Cup he was able to hoist at the end of the season.

15

BRANDON REVENBERG*

OL | HAM

THE LOW DOWN Brandon Revenberg was named an East Division All-Star this season, his fifth time earning the accolade. The four-time CFL All-Star played in all 18 games with the Tiger-Cats, helping James Butler rush for 1,116 yards and seven touchdowns. Any team looking for a Canadian left guard should look no further than Revenberg if he decides to hit the open market.

14

BRYCE CARTER

DL | OTT

THE LOW DOWN If you didn’t know Bryce Carter before 2023, you sure do now. Carter burst onto the scene this season with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, leading his team with 12 sacks (tied for second in the CFL). He also tallied 31 tackles, four for a loss, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

13

WILLIE JEFFERSON

DL | WPG

THE LOW DOWN Willie Jefferson has become one of the most dangerous defenders in the Canadian Football League since he came north of the border. Not only can he beat offensive linemen with his pass rush moves to get to the quarterback, but his long reach can disrupt passes that are thrown near the 32-year-old. Jefferson led the league in knockdowns (13) on his way to earning his fifth CFL All-Star nod. Jefferson has been a pillar of the Bombers’ defensive line since 2019 and if he doesn’t sign an extension in the ‘Peg, any team would welcome him with open (long) arms.

12

ALEXANDER HOLLINS

WR | BC THE LOW DOWN The league’s fourth-leading receiver was Alexander Hollins, hauling in 1,173 yards to go along with nine touchdowns, just one less than Schoen’s 10 for most in the CFL. The 27-year-old was Vernon Adams Jr.’s second favourite target on the year, pulling in 78 catches (the same number as his teammate Hatcher), in his breakout second season in the Lions’ Den.

11

DARIUS CIRACO*

OL | TOR THE LOW DOWN Darius Ciraco was the centre of Toronto’s offensive line that allowed a league-low 19 sacks in 2023, the 27-year-old, Burlington, Ont. native’s first season in the double blue. He also helped his running back Ouellette to his first 1,000-yard season. Should he choose to hit the open market, the CFL All-Star should have plenty of options for teams looking for a Canadian centre.

10

AC LEONARD

DL | EDM

THE LOW DOWN AC Leonard appeared in all 18 games for the Elks this season, forming what became a tough duo on the edges of Edmonton’s defensive line with Jake Ceresna. Leonard tallied 12 sacks, a career-high for the 31-year-old, to go along with 45 tackles and two forced fumbles. He also channelled his inner former tight end on short yardage packages, hauling in a one-handed catch on one play and a touchdown on another. Will he return for a second season in Edmonton or decide to take his talents elsewhere?

9

MICAH AWE

LB | CGY THE LOW DOWN It seemed that every time the Calgary Stampeders defence was on the field, Micah Awe was somewhere around the football. The 29-year-old linebacker topped the CFL in tackles with 134 to go along with his two sacks, three interceptions, and forced fumble. Will the five-foot-11, 228-pounder stay in CowTown or decide to see what else is out there?

8

ADARIUS PICKETT

LB | TOR

THE LOW DOWN Adarius Pickett is as versatile as they come at the SAM linebacker position, playing in the box to pressure quarterbacks and stop running backs or dropping back into coverage to defend passers. He finished the season third in the CFL in defensive tackles (105) to go along with five tackles for a loss, six sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. Plus, the 27-year-old plays on special teams and led the Argos with 19 special teams tackles, good for fifth in the CFL. He was a staple in the Argos defence this year and if he wants to see what else is out there, he’ll have option.

7

AJ OUELLETTE

RB | TOR THE LOW DOWN AJ Ouellette became the first Toronto Argonaut to pass 1,000 yards on the ground since 2016 this season, in what was a breakout year for the 28-year-old. He finished fourth in rushing yards (1,009) in 15 games, averaging 5.7 yards per rush, to go along with eight touchdowns on the ground. He was also a reliable set of hands for his quarterback, catching 16 of 21 passes thrown his way for 163 yards and two majors. Should Ouellette decide to test the market, there should be plenty of teams vying for the bruising running back.

6

KEON HATCHER

WR | BC THE LOW DOWN Keon Hatcher is impressive in the regular season – he hauled in 1,226 yards and six touchdowns – but it’s his playoff performances that are really eye popping. He was injured in the Western Final so we didn’t get to see what he could do in that one, but he hauled in an astounding 195 yards in the Western Semi-Final against Calgary. In 2022’s Western Semi he caught 162. Any team looking for a pass-catcher who can make highlight-reel catches and lead a team in a post-season game needs to look no further than Hatcher.

5

DARNELL SANKEY

LB | MTL THE LOW DOWN Darnell Sankey joined the Montreal Alouettes in Week 15 of this season and was an anchor on what would eventually become a championship defence. In just six games, the 29-year-old tallied 31 tackles, one for a loss, a sack, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He also made an impact in the playoffs and Grey Cup, racking up 22 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. He’s already solidified himself as one of the best linebackers in the business, leading the CFL in tackles in 2021 and 2022 with 97 and 120, respectively. Any team looking for a defender with a nose for the football would welcome Sankey with open arms if he does decide to hit free agency.

4

DALTON SCHOEN

WR | WPG THE LOW DOWN Dalton Schoen finished the season third in receiving yards, in what was a fantastic follow up to his Most Outstanding Rookie-winning campaign last year. In 17 games, he hauled in 1,222 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 17.2. yards per catch. If he decides to hit the open market, Schoen will be a hot commodity for any team looking for an impact pass-catcher. Will Kyle Walters and co. make sure the 27-year-old stays in Winnipeg or will Schoen find a new home?

3

TIM WHITE

WR | HAM THE LOW DOWN Tim White has been as consistent as they come over the last two seasons with only four yards separating his last two campaigns (he hauled in 1,265 and eight touchdowns in 2022 and 1,269 and eight majors in 2023). What’s even more impressive, is he’s had a rotation of quarterbacks throwing him the football over that time. If he doesn’t decide to stick around in TigerTown, he’ll be a welcome addition for any team looking for a 1,000-yard, steady receiver.

2

MATHIEU BETTS*

DL |BC THE LOW DOWN Another player holding a Canadian passport that would be an ideal signing for any GM is Mathieu Betts. Betts led the league in sacks in 2023 with 18, writing himself into the history books as the only Canadian player to hit that marker. He was named the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player after establishing a new career mark with 44 defensive tackles, while adding two special teams tackles, three tackles for a loss, three sack fumbles and a blocked punt. Should he not stay in BC and instead hits the open market on February 13, Betts is sure to have the pick of where he wants to go.