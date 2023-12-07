Stamps sign National fullback Lucas Robertson

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed National fullback Lucas Robertson, the team announced on Thursday.

An eighth-round selection by Calgary in last year’s CFL Draft, Robertson earned Canada West and U Sports all-star honours as a member of the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds in 2023.

RELATED

» Nye: Eight pending free agents missing from the Top 30 list

» CFL reveals list of 2024 pending free agents

» Sign up and re-watch Grey Cup Week events for free on CFL+

Robertson attended training camp with the Stampeders in 2023 and saw action in one pre-season contest before returning to UBC. Playing a tight end role, he helped the Thunderbirds post a 6-2 regular-season record while averaging a conference-best 33.9 points per game.

The Edmonton product added 11 catches for 92 yards in four post-season contests to help UBC win the Hardy Cup as Canada West champions and reach the Vanier Cup national title game.

In 28 career university games, Roberson made 28 catches for 223 yards and one touchdown and also recorded eight tackles.