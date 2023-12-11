Als Together: Montreal extends DL Mustafa Johnson

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are keeping the band together.

The Als announced on Monday that they have extended American defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson for two years. He will be under contract until the end of the 2025 season.

Johnson joins quarterback Cody Fajardo, defensive lineman Shawn Lemon and linebacker Darnell Sankey as players extended by the Alouettes since winning the 110th Grey Cup.

The six-foot-two, 290-pounds defensive lineman got the extension after terrorizing his opponents in 18 games during the regular season. He amassed 43 defensive tackles, seven sacks and recovered a fumble which he turned into a touchdown. The 24-year-old was named an East Division All-Star. With his dominance he helped the team to win its eight Grey Cup.

The former Modesto University Pirates and Colorado Boulder University Buffaloes came into the nest in 2022 and was in uniform for eight games. That year, he collected two sacks and 18 defensive tackles.

“I am glad to be back with the Alouettes. I feel like Montreal is my home and I appreciate the confidence that the team puts in me, said Mustafa Johnson. I look forward to working with the team to win another championship. There is a lot of talent in this locker room.”