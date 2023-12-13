Stamps sign three American players, including DL Cody Roscoe

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed three Americans including defensive lineman Cody Roscoe, the team announced on Wednesday.

Roscoe played a total of five games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders over the 2022 and 2023 seasons and recorded four tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

The Houston native was first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference as a senior at Syracuse University in 2021 after making 46 tackles and recording 8.5 sacks in 12 games. In two seasons with the Orange, he recorded 66 tackles including 18.5 tackles for loss while adding 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Roscoe started his collegiate career with three seasons at McNeese State and in 30 career games for the Cowboys, he accumulated 94 tackles including 26 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception and 12 passes defended.

Also joining the Red and White are running back B.J. Emmons, who spent time on Saskatchewan’s practice roster in 2022 and attended the Roughriders’ training camp in 2023, and receiver Isaiah (Zay) Epps, a newcomer to the Canadian Football League.

Emmons attended training camp with the Roughriders in 2023, seeing action in one pre-season game and contributing six carries for 27 yards and one catch for seven yards.

Prior to a stint on Saskatchewan’s practice roster in 2022, Emmons spent time with three National League Football clubs – the Seattle Seahawks, who signed the Morganton, N.C., native as an undrafted free agent in 2021, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Houston Texans.

He was selected by Tampa Bay in the 2022 United States Football League draft and had 244 rushing yards and one touchdown for the Bandits.

Emmons completed his college career with two seasons at Florida Atlantic. In 10 games including four starts for the Owls, he had 88 carries for 353 yards and seven touchdowns as well as six receptions for 25 yards.

In 2017, Emmons played at Alabama and in seven games for the Crimson Tide, he had 35 carries for 173 yards and one touchdown, two catches for 20 yards and one kickoff return for 26 yards. In between his time at Alabama and Florida Atlantic, Emmons played one season at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College and in 12 games for the Blue Dragons, he accumulated 694 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Epps attended NFL rookie mini-camp with the Cleveland Browns in 2023.

He played his senior college season at Tulsa and in 12 games for the Golden Hurricane, he made 37 receptions for 429 yards and five touchdowns. Epps started his collegiate career by playing 43 games over four seasons (2017-2018, 2019-2020) at Kentucky. He had 31 catches for 365 yards and one touchdown for the Wildcats.