Als sign OT McGloster, DB Ruffin through 2025

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that offensive tackle Jamar McGloster and defensive back Dionté Ruffin have been signed to two-year deals. The two Americans are now under contract through the 2025 season. These two important pieces were starters for the team during their three playoff games.

RELATED

» CFL reveals list of 2024 pending free agents

» Als Together: Montreal extends DL Mustafa Johnson

» Disruptor Secured: Als extend Shawn Lemon

» Als extend QB Cody Fajardo through 2025 season

McGloster (six-foot-seven, 308 pounds) did well in the Grey Cup game by creating the gaps that allowed running back William Stanback to score a touchdown. His blocks also allowed quarterback Cody Fajardo to complete 21 of his 26 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the 28-24 win over Winnipeg. He was in uniform for 11 regular season games for the Alouettes in 2023.

The 28-year-old played in Ottawa in 2021 before joining the Alouettes in 2022. He was a member of several organizations in the NFL, wearing the San Francisco, Detroit, Los Angeles and Oakland jerseys.

Ruffin (five-foot-10, 177 pounds) made 23 tackles and forced a fumble in 12 regular season games. In three playoff games, he collected seven defensive tackles and a knockdown before hoisting the Grey Cup.

The 24-year-old played for the University of Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Before joining the Alouettes, he played for the Stampeders. In nine games in 2022, he made 39 defensive tackles and one interception. Previously, he was a member of the Chicago Bears organization.