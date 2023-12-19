Argos add American WR Xavier Malone

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts are adding more speed to their receiving group after announcing on Tuesday that they have signed American WR Xavier Malone.

Malone, 23, played one game for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 after signing with the NFL team in May of this year.

The five-foot-nine, 180-pound pass-catcher from Mississippi attended Henderson State University from 2021-2022 where he recorded 135 receptions for 2, 352 yards and 18 touchdowns, while being named First Team All-Conference in 2022 and Second Team in 2021.

The speedster who ran a 4.36 at his pro day attended Northeast Mississippi Community College from 2018-2020, tallying 40 receptions for 693 yards.