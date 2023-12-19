Rivalries Old and New: Labour Day Weekend games of ’23 and ’24

TORONTO — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend always offers excitement for every football fan.

In 2023 we had two one-score games – including an overtime win – and a high-scoring 41-28 Toronto Argonauts win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats that was also full of entertainment.

Can 2024 match that excitement? CFL.ca takes you through next year’s schedule for Labour Day Weekend while looking back on what happened in 2023.

Ottawa at BC

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Last year the Lions traveled to Montreal to face the Alouettes as the opening act of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend. This next season it’ll be the REDBLACKS traveling to Vancouver to face the Leos on Saturday, August 31.

The last time these two teams met in BC was an explosive 41-37 win for the home team that featured both quarterbacks scoring a trio of majors each. Vernon Adams Jr. did it the conventional way for a pivot, finishing 26 of 37 for 325 yards, three passing majors and three picks. Dustin Crum went the other route with a 19-of-30 for 233 yards and a pick through the air, while adding nine rushes for 46 yards and three touchdowns as a runner.

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

Sunday, September 1, 2024

The Roughriders won a wild 32-30 overtime matchup against the Blue Bombers on Labour Day Weekend last season. Quarterback Jake Dolegala went out for 22 of 39 for 326 yards for the Riders while Zach Collaros finished 13 of 26 for 279 yards, two majors and a pick.

Tied at 24 to start overtime, the Riders got the ball first and had a perfect march that ended on Antonio Pipkins’ second rushing touchdown of the game. Dolegala then went to Shawn Bane Jr. on the left pylon for a successful two-point attempt. The Bombers matched the scoring drive with a touchdown of their own. Collaros found a streaking Kenny Lawler in the end zone, but a deflected pass fell incomplete on the two-point conversion to secure the Riders thrilling win.

Saskatchewan’s new head coach Corey Mace will be tasked with getting his team back to the post-season and this could be a key matchup in the battle for position within the West Division.

Toronto at Hamilton

Monday, September 2, 2024

The battle of the QEW had another interesting chapter in 2023 with the Argonauts putting together a dominant performance over their division rivals. Taylor Powell (313 total yards, three touchdowns) and the Ticats put forth a good offensive outing, but the Argos got out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter that ultimately proved too much for the Tabbies to overcome.

Most Outstanding Player Chad Kelly had three total majors and AJ Ouellette added a passing touchdown on a trick play as the Double Blue showcased their creativity on offence to win 41-28 over the Tiger-Cats.

Hamilton’s new head coach Scott Milanovich will attempt to break Toronto’s streak of dominance inside the division that saw them go 10-0 in 2023 against East Division opponents.

Edmonton at Calgary

Monday, September 2, 2024

The Stampeders put together a comeback effort to take down the Elks on Labour Day in 2023. Trailing 28-13 entering the fourth quarter, the home team went on a 22-3 run that included three rushing touchdowns (Jake Maier, Tommy Stevens and Dedrick Mills) to take a final 35-31 lead.

Calgary trailed by as many as 11 points with a little over three minutes left when Maier drove the team down the field twice to secure the win and cap off an electric game. Maier finished 27 of 34 for 315 yards, a rushing touchdown and an interception, while Edmonton’s Tre Ford threw for 137 yards and rushed for 135 more.

Both quarterbacks are set to return as the starters for their teams and provide yet another exciting Labour Day Classic in 2024.