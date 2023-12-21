Nichols, Bombers agree to two-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a two-year extension with American defensive back Deatrick Nichols. He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Nichols (5-9, 180, USF; born: June 8, 1994, in Miami, FL) returns in 2024 for his fourth Canadian Football League season – all with the Blue Bombers.

A two-time CFL all-star, Nichols originally signed as a free agent in February of 2021, Nichols has played in 47 career regular season games for Winnipeg, recording 126 defensive tackles, one sack, four interceptions and one forced fumble, and has been a mainstay in the club’s defensive backfield since 2021.