Running It Back In Red & Black: Dandridge extends w/ REDBLACKS

OTTAWA — Defensive back and last year’s REDBLACKS Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, Brandin Dandridge has extended his contract in Ottawa for two more years, the club announced Friday.

Dandridge was set to become a free agent in February and is the No. 19 player in CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

“Ottawa is the only CFL city I’ve called home and I’m looking forward to sticking around for at least two more years,” said Dandridge. “We have unfinished business to take care of as a team and I’m fortunate to be able to come back and help us do that.”

The 27-old Missouri native and Missouri Western State product was a major factor in the defensive backfield and on special teams while dressing for 13 games for Ottawa in 2023. Defensively, Dandridge set a new career high with five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, as well as a forced fumble. When handling return duties, Dandridge was equally dangerous as he ran back 45 punts for 539 yards and a touchdown, as well as 15 kick-off returns for 328 yards.

“Brandin Dandridge has continued to develop during his time in Ottawa and play at a very high level for our football club,” said REDBLACKS general manager Shawn Burke. “We’re happy Brandin has chosen to commit to the REDBLACKS for two years and are looking forward to seeing him back on the field in 2024.”

In four seasons in the CFL since 2019, all with Ottawa, Dandridge has suited up for 31 games, recording 61 defensive tackles, nine interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. He spent time with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 before making a return to the REDBLACKS.