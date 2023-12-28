REDBLACKS sign Nationals Domagala, Gosselin to contract extensions

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed National fullback Anthony Gosselin and National kicker Jake Domagala to contract extensions, the club announced Thursday. Both were set to become free agents in February.

Gosselin, 31, inks a two-year deal with the REDBLACKS, keeping him in the nation’s capital through the 2025 CFL season. The Otterburn, Quebec native has played all 75 games of his CFL career with Ottawa, having been drafted in the second round, eighteenth overall, by the team in 2017. He recorded a career-high five special teams tackles in 2023.

“I have been in Ottawa for my entire CFL career and this is the only place I want to play and win,” said Gosselin. “I’m excited to play in front of RNation for another two years.”

Domagala, 28, signs a one-year contract, after bering signed by the REDBLACKS on September 19, filling in for the injured Lewis Ward for the remainder of the season. A product of St. Catharines, Ontario, Domagala went eight for nine on field goals through the year’s final five games, including a 46-yarder that matched the second-longest of his career.