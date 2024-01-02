Bombers sign LB Brian Cole to one-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year extension with American linebacker Brian Cole, the team announced on Monday. He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Cole (6-2, 210, Mississippi State, born: April 3, 1997 in Saginaw, MI) returns to Winnipeg in 2024 for his third season. Over 26 regular season games, Cole has recorded 20 special teams tackles, three defensive tackles, and three forced fumbles.



Cole originally joined the organization when he was added to the practice roster in July of 2022.