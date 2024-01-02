REDBLACKS sign National DB Ty Cranston to extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed National defensive back Ty Cranston to an extension, keeping him in the nation’s capital through the 2024 season. Cranston was set to become a free agent in February.

Cranston, 29, appeared in all 18 games for the REDBLACKS last season, his second with the team. The Winnipeg, Manitoba product was a standout on special teams, tallying 14 tackles, and also chipping in an interception on defence.

A veteran of five CFL seasons, Cranston has appeared in 70 total games split between the REDBLACKS, and Montreal Alouettes, posting 97 tackles, and a pair of interceptions.