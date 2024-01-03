Lions ink DL Sione Teuhema to two-year extension

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions locked up a key piece to the pass rush on Wednesday as they announced that American defensive lineman Sione Teuhema has signed a two-year extension through the 2025 season. Teuhema was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Teuhema, six-foot-four and 249 pounds, returns for a third season with the club after recording 37 defensive tackles, seven sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries across 17 regular season contests. He also registered a pair of tackles and an 11-yard sack in the Western Final at Winnipeg.

The native of Keller, TX joined the Lions in 2022 and made the team following a solid training camp showing in Kamloops. In 17 regular season games that season, Teuhema recorded 23 defensive tackles while his eight sacks were second on the squad behind David Menard.

Before moving north, Teuhema spent 2021 with the Indoor Football League’s Frisco Fighters and had an NFL practice roster stint with Carolina to finish 2019.

After two years at LSU, Teuhema transferred to Southeastern Louisiana from 2016-2017 and recorded 109 tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles for the Lions. He was named All-Southland Conference second-team athlete in 2016.