Receiver Austin Mack signs with NFL’s Atlanta Falcons

TORONTO — After a sensational 2023 campaign with the Montreal Alouettes, Austin Mack is taking his talents down south.

The receiver made the announcement on X on Monday, posting a series of photos of him signing a contract with an Atlanta Falcons logo on the wall behind him with the caption, New Beginnings #RiseUp.

Mack was part of the Alouettes team that defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last November to capture the 110th Grey Cup, hauling in 103 yards and a touchdown in that contest. In his two post-season appearances, the six-foot-two, 205-pounder reeled in 82 yards and a major.

In the regular season, the 26-year-old caught passes and attention, hauling in 78 catches for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns in his first year in the CFL. He was named an East Division and CFL All-Star for his efforts.