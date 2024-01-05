Ticats, Bo Levi Mitchell agree to new contract structure

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced a new contract structure for American quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell on Friday. The deal keeps Mitchell under contract for the next two seasons (2024 and 2025).

“We believe a healthy Bo Levi Mitchell can still play at a championship level and help us compete for Grey Cups. As we continue to shape our roster, we feel Bo is a key piece of our football team going forward,” said Orlondo Steinauer, president of football operations of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Mitchell, 33, suited up in six games for the Tiger-Cats in 2023, completing 78 of 132 pass attempts (59 per cent completion rate) for 1,032 yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The six-foot-two, 199-pound native of Katy, TX has played 171 games over 11 seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2023) and Calgary Stampeders (2012-2022).

Mitchell is a two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player (2016, 2018), a two-time Grey Cup Champion (2014, 2018) and a two-time Grey Cup MVP.