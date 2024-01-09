Lions add three American players

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions today added three players to the roster, including American defensive back Tyon Davis, American defensive back Bryce Watts and American linebacker Forrest Rhyne, the team announced on Tuesday.

Davis (six-foot, 180 pounds)- moves north after 2023 training camp stint with the Los Angeles Rams where he landed as a non-drafted free agent last May. The Putnam City, Oklahoma native transferred from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M to Tulsa for his final two years of eligibility (2021-2022).

With the Golden Hurricane, Davis recorded 146 total tackles, 28 pass breakups, four fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions over 44 total contests.

Watts (five-foot-11, 180 pounds) the Toms River, New Jersey native signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a non-drafted free agent in May 2022 and was released with an injury settlement following rookie mini-camp. Watts played his first college season at Virginia Tech and registered 29 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception.

He then moved to North Carolina for but did not suit up for the Tar Heels due to NCAA Transfer Policy in 2019 and then made a personal decision to not play in 2020. Watts transferred to UMass for his final college season and racked up 43 total tackles (25 solo, 18 assisted), four pass breakups and one interception across 12 games.

Rhyne (six-foot-one, 233 pounds) most recently attended training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 after a 2022 stint with the Indianapolis Colts where he was promoted to the active roster in week 12.

The Waynesboro, Pennsylvania native dressed in 45 games at Villanova from 2017-21 and registered 179 total tackles (130, 49 assisted), 25.5 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also earned First-Team All-CAA honours in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and was the CAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.